Coronavirus pandemic led to a complete shutdown of Hollywood. Productions and post productions of movies and television series were forced to close down abruptly. Meanwhile, with new safety guidelines, several production plans were scheduled to resume this week, particularly CBS' "The Young and the Restless."

According to Deadline, CBS' long-running soap opera was planning to revive production on Monday, July 6. However, the plans hit a snag after an alarming surge in the number of coronavirus cases was reported recently. Looking at the condition, the production date for the Emmy award-winning series was pushed further away.

As per the report, the next production date for the soap opera is Monday, July 13. The show is expected to begin filming again on this day. However, the situation in the state remains fluid and changes can be expected in future.

The decision was reportedly made after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced stricter lockdown which included shutting down of indoor dining at restaurants and theatres. Meanwhile, CBS' soap opera "The Bold and Beautiful" continues to film new episodes after resuming production last week. It was the first American show to resume shooting post coronavirus lockdown after three month's breaks.

So far, there have been 105,507 COVID cases total in L.A. County and 2002 new cases in 24 hours.

"L.A. County's really at a critical juncture at this point in time," said Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer, as noted by Deadline. "Immediate action is necessary in order for us to get back on track to slow the spread," she added.

Meanwhile, both "The Young and the Restless" and "Bold and Beautiful" met its fresh content quota in the month of April. Since then, the soap operas have been filling the gap with reruns of its previous episodes. As for ABC's "General Hospital," the show continues to stick to the plan to resume production some time during mid-July.

"The Young and the Restless" was renewed for four more years recently. The show will run through 2023-24 after completing its 47th season in the year 2020. Meanwhile, its sister soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful" remains the youngest airing daytime soap opera in the United States after completing milestone 8000th episode in the year 2019.