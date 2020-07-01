Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston and Tom Hanks are urging fans to follow the safety guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The actors sent out separate messages to their fans encouraging them to stay safe and keep others safe too.

On Tuesday, "The Morning Show" star shared a photo of herself wearing a face mask on her Instagram account. Alongside this, Jennifer Aniston posted a message urging her fans to take necessary steps to flatten the curve. In her post, she particularly talked about people refusing to wear a face mask, which was made a mandatory measure by several governments in their country as the cases continue to spike.

Her message addresses the problem that masks can be "inconvenient and uncomfortable" but they are far better than the "businesses shutting down" and loss of job for people as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don't you feel that it's worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren't doing enough," she wrote on her Instagram.

"I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their 'rights being taken away' by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples' lives. And it really shouldn't be a debate," she added.

Meanwhile, "The Castaway" actor Tom Hanks sent out a message to his fans and followers during a press conference for the promotion of his upcoming movie "Greyhound." "There's really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands," Hanks said at the press conference, according to People. "Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things — I just think shame on you," Hanks added.

He went on to urge people to do their part with these basic practices. The statement was made in response to the discussion about the challenges of the movie characters and the current reality of the world.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted COVID-19 in April and have completely recovered. His movie "Greyhound" based on the 1955 novel "The Good Shepherd" releases on Friday, July 10 on Apple TV.