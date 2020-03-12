The gaming industry is predicting a brilliant outlook for 2020 as there are multiple high-profile releases waiting for players. Originally, the first half of the year saw several major titles such as "The Last of Us Part II," "Final Fantasy VII: Remake," and "Cyberpunk 2077" among others. Unfortunately, while all three had their release dates moved, the latter was pushed back the furthest to September 17, 2020, which is technically the second half already. Nevertheless, CD Projekt Red just announced that a new "Witcher" installment will start development soon.

Square Enix is ready to launch its remarkable rework next month, while Naughty Dog's action-adventure survival horror follow-up was moved to the last week of May. Nevertheless, it appears fans of these franchises do not seem to mind the delay. Gaming industry analysts point out that these studios are recognised for their commitment to quality. As such, needing more time for polishing the gameplay is acceptable in their opinion.

GamesRadar+ confirms that in an interview with CD Projekt Red president Adam Kicińsk, it was revealed that work will start on a new "Witcher" game after the debut of "Cyberpunk 2077." He also indicated that a "relatively clear concept" has been finalised by his team. Additional details note that the story will not be a sequel to the previous installment. Moving forward, the developer intends to focus solely on the aforementioned two universes for its future games.

With "Cyberpunk 2077" is still months off, gamers have reportedly started playing "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" all over again. The resurgence of interest might have been sparked by the Netflix adaptation of the beloved fantasy series. Moreover, CD Projekt Red also ported the game to the Nintendo Switch. Those who have been yearning for a portable version of the action-RPG can finally play it with all of its DLC content.

Given the length it takes CD Projekt Red to develop its games, it is likely that future follow-ups would launch on next-generation consoles. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are both scheduled to hit retailers this fall. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version of "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" was recently updated with enhanced visuals and cross-save with PC.