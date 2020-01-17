In 2019, gamers were looking forward to a great first half of 2020 with three AAA titles scheduled to come out from acclaimed game studios. Unfortunately, earlier this week, Square Enix confirmed that two of its big releases will be delayed. "Final Fantasy VII Remake" was moved from March 3 to April 10, 2020. Meanwhile, "Marvel's Avengers" was supposed to become available on May 15 but was rescheduled for a September 4 launch. Now, CD Projekt Red likewise confirmed a rain check for "Cyberpunk 2077" which will surely disappoint fans.

This latest development leaves gamers with Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us Part II" as the only AAA title slated to hit retailers in the first half of 2020. The futuristic role-playing game original release date was announced at E3 2019 during Microsoft's Xbox press conference. To the surprise of everyone, "John Wick" star Keanu Reeves made a surprise appearance on stage, which also led to an unscripted interaction between him and a fan.

"We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there's still work to be done," wrote CD Projekt Red on Twitter. "Night City is massive — full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing, and polishing," the studio added.

According to a report from The Verge, the developers plan to make "Cyberpunk 2077" its "crowning achievement for this generation," which is why it needed more time to work out the kinks and deliver another outstanding game. Its previous release, "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" was also met with rave reviews from the gaming industry and players.

Development started in 2013, which makes is a seven-year project that will potentially move a huge number of units in sales. The game studio is lauded for its outstanding work and attention to detail with its games. While most gamers will feel disappointed about the release date being deferred that far down, others believe it will deliver the best results. "Cyberpunk 2077" now has a target release date of September 17 this year, provided all the nuances have been addressed properly.