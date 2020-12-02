In a lengthy social media post shared on Tuesday, Elliot Page shared his gratitude to the people who accepted him as he is, a transgender who identifies with the pronouns he/they.

The "Juno" star bravely came out as transgender on Twitter where he expressed his happiness at finally being able to "love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self." He said the trans community inspired him to speak up and he thanked them for their courage, generosity and for "ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place." In exchange, he promised to offer whatever support he can and "continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Page asked for patience as his "joy is real, but it is also fragile." Despite his happiness, he expressed his fear of the consequences of his admission. He shed light on the staggering statistics of discrimination against the transgender community, some of which led to murder.

In ending his post, "The Umbrella Academy" alum wrote, "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive." Page also sent his love to trans people who face "harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence everyday."

In response, celebrities applauded the 33-year-old Canadian for his bravery. Ellen DeGeneres said his strength, courage, and honesty is inspiring.

Mark Ruffalo congratulated him for "committing to the full expression of your self and being so open and candid."

"You have made this world a more tolerant and loving place with your commitment, courage, and vulnerability. We are lucky to have public figures like you," he tweeted.

Anne Kendrick also weighed in and called Page's words "so beautiful and so eloquent." She said he reminds us that we can "all be brave and joyful even when things are scary."

Meanwhile, Olivia Munn commented, "I [heart] you Elliot" and Alyssa Milano said, "Thank you for this, Elliot." Filmmaker James Gunn also chimed in and wrote, "Elliot, I love you, so much, I'm proud of you, and admire you. Please keep being a beacon of courage, compassion, and strength for all of us."

Page has since changed his social media name from Ellen to Elliot. Netflix also changed his name in the credits for "The Umbrella Academy." Other media sites including IMDB and Wikipedia respected his coming out as transgender by making the appropriate name change.