Kate Beckinsale is thanking her fans for their prayers and support while she remains in the hospital.

The "Underworld" star shared a selfie from her hospital bed and announced that she is "feeling a lot better." She also sent her gratitude to everyone who wished her well.

"Thank you so much for your kind messages and love," she captioned the photo posted on her Instagram, which showed just a portion of her face staring up at the camera. It also showed her wrist hooked to a line.

Details about her hospitalisation remain scant. Sources for TMZ said Beckinsale was rushed to the hospital around 10:30 a.m. on Friday. She has reportedly been staying at The Signature at MGM Grand in Las Vegas while she shooting her movie "Prisoner's Daughter."

However, it was said that she suffered severe back pain and she had to be taken to a nearby hospital. She was taken to the emergency room for treatment. It is unclear if the "Van Helsing" actress is already out of the E.R. But her fans and other celebrities are clearly worried about her.

Comedian Sarah Silverman commented on her post, "Oh my gosh! Friend!." Actress Andie McDowell wrote, "Oh dear I'm just catching up I hope everything's OK (heart emojis)."

"So hope you are ok my friend and are home soon," author and TV host Zoe Clark-Coates also commented.

"Love you so much !! Sending healing energy," former "The Only Way Is Essex" star Vas J Morgan chimed in.

Fans also sent their prayers for her recovery and others thanked the actress for sharing a health update with one commenting, "I'm SO glad to hear you are feeling better @katebeckinsale."

The 48-year-old actress has reportedly only been in Las Vegas for a week. It remains unknown what caused the back injury but it is unlikely to be her new movie as it is not action-packed.

"Prisoner's Daughter" is a drama in which Beckinsale portrays a mother and a daughter who struggles to reconnect with her father after he served 12 years in prison. Catherine Hardwicke ("Twilight," "Red Riding Hood") is directing the movie from a screenplay by Mark Bacci ("Northern Rescue").