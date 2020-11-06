Pastor Carl Lentz, spiritual advisor to the stars including Justin Bieber, admitted that he failed to practice what he preached. He cheated on his wife Laura, and he is now working on rebuilding her trust.

The leader of Hillsong NYC responded to recent reports that he has been fired for his "moral failures." In an online statement on Wednesday, Hillsong Church Global Senior Pastor Brian Houston announced his employment termination "following ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures."

Lentz later took to Instagram to acknowledge his exit and tell the truth. In a lengthy post, he admitted that he failed to "honour the mandate" of a pastor. He accepted that the decision to fire him was brought by his own mistakes.

"When you accept the calling of being a pastor, you must live in such a way that it honors the mandate. That it honors the church, and that it honors God. When that does not happen, a change needs to be made and has been made in this case to ensure that standard is upheld," he wrote.

"Laura and I and our amazing children have given all that we have to serve and build this church and over the years I did not do an adequate job of protecting my own spirit, refilling my own soul, and reaching out for the readily available help that is available. When you lead out of an empty place, you make choices that have real and painful consequences," Lentz continued.

The 42-year-old "Own The Moment" author revealed that he cheated on his wife. He accepts accountability for being "unfaithful" in his marriage.

"This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions. I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children, and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need," he added.

Lentz also asked forgiveness that he broke the trust of those whom he has loved serving. He thanked pastors Brian [Houston] and his wife Bobbie for allowing him and Laura to lead Hillsong Church NYC for ten years.