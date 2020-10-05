Derrick Boseman remembered that before Chadwick died, he was ready to give up his battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He wanted out and wanted to rest forever.

Derrick, a pastor in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, recalled his last conversation with his younger brother in an interview with The New York Times. The day before he passed away, Chadwick told him, "Man, I'm in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game."

The 54-year old and the eldest among the Boseman brothers, asked the "21 Bridges" star what he meant. He later realised that the actor was tired and was ready to die.

"When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, 'God heal him, God save him,' to 'God, let your will be done.' And the next day he passed away," he said.

Derrick remembered that even with the cancer taking its toll on his body, Chad (to his brothers), never blamed God for his condition. He continued to praise Him and say "Hallelujah" whenever they have prayer calls with the family.

"He never stopped saying it," he shared.

The pastor also remembered details from their childhood in the small town of Anderson, South Carolina. He remembered Chad being the "gifted" one among the siblings.

"Chad was gifted. He's probably the most gifted person I've ever met," Derrick remarked and noted that directing and writing were his first loves.

However, the actor's professors at Howard University encouraged him to take up acting to enhance his skills. Chad drove himself to succeed and worked harder than his peers.

"You don't just have to be good. As an African-American, you have to be twice as good," Derrick said.

The "Black Panther" star, along with his brothers, grew up with Christian beliefs. They had Bible studies, went to Sunday school, sang in the choir, and participated in youth groups. The Biblical teachings encouraged the actor to give back to Anderson without publicising his good deeds. Derrick shared that they were raised that way, "that when you can help, you should help, and you don't broadcast it."

Chadwick died from complications that stemmed from his colon cancer on Aug. 28. He was 43.