Mohamed Salah has become Liverpool's top goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League after he netted the club's lone goal in their draw against Midtjylland last night. Liverpool has advanced to the last-16 at the top of Group D, while their opponents, Midtjylland is out of the competition.

Meanwhile, the Reds will be joined by Italian side Atalanta in the knockout stages as Dutch side Ajax heads to the Europa League.

Egyptian forward Salah made his intentions clear as soon as the match kicked off by running clear and beating the keeper to score in just 55 seconds.

The goal marked Salah's 22nd goal for Liverpool in the Champions League. According to the BBC, this means that he surpassed the club record previously held by club legend Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was quick to praise the Egyptian, calling him an "exceptional player."

Champions League: Real Madrid advances to last-16, eases pressure on Zidane Read more

"He helps the team massively and he knows and appreciates the help of the team as well. If we only had Mo, even the incredible number of goals he got would not have been enough to be as successful as we were, so thank God others scored a lot of goals as well," added Klopp, emphasising the importance of the rest of the squad.

To those who still doubt Salah's ability, Klopp said, "if you need numbers to prove it then he delivers that as well."

The hosts did salvage a point from their efforts last night, with Alexander Scholz scoring a penalty midway through the second half. Nevertheless, the draw did not change the final outcome, with Liverpool winning the group and Midtjylland making an exit.

In the other fixture from the same group, Atalanta claimed second place after a 1-0 victory over Ajax.

Liverpool has an injury-marred season, with players falling victim to knocks as well as COVID-19. As a result, numerous young players were given the opportunity to shine. It remains to be seen how their roster will change for the rest of the season.