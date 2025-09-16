The anthem is playing, the lights are blazing, and Europe's biggest stage is back. The UEFA Champions League has returned for the 2025/26 season, bringing with it a brand-new format and renewed hopes for football fans across the world.

This year's competition introduces the most radical shake-up in decades. The traditional group stage is gone, replaced by a 36-team league phase designed to deliver more heavyweight clashes and high-stakes drama from the very start.

Every team now plays eight different opponents, with the top eight advancing automatically to the knockout rounds. Clubs finishing 9th to 24th will battle it out in play-offs for the remaining spots in the round of 16.

The change means no easy rides: every point will matter.

Can PSG Defend Their Crown?

Paris Saint-Germain enter the season as holders of the trophy after their emphatic 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the 2025 final. The win finally ended years of heartbreak for the French giants, who had come close but never lifted the famous silverware.

Guided by Luis Enrique, PSG proved they could succeed as a team rather than relying on one superstar. Their triumph came just before the summer departure of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid, underlining the club's new-found balance and tactical steel.

Now the challenge is to go again. No club has defended the Champions League since Real Madrid's three-peat in 2016–2018. For PSG, back-to-back glory would not only cement their status among Europe's elite but also silence any remaining doubts about their staying power.

English Hopes: Liverpool and Arsenal

England sends a strong contingent once again, with Liverpool and Arsenal seen as serious contenders.

Liverpool, rebuilding after several seasons of near-misses, remain a formidable force under Arne Slot.

With Virgil van Dijk marshalling the defence and Mohamed Salah still leading the line, the Reds have both experience and firepower. After falling short in the round of 16 last year, they are determined to make a deeper run.

Arsenal, meanwhile, return with momentum. Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have transformed into genuine contenders at home and abroad.

Last season they impressed in the league phase before falling in the quarter-finals. With a young, hungry squad blending technical brilliance and tactical discipline, Arsenal are desperate to finally lift a trophy that has eluded them for decades.

Other European Heavyweights

Real Madrid, the most successful side in Champions League history, are never far from the spotlight. Reinforced by the arrival of Mbappé, they will be one of the most feared opponents in the competition.

Manchester City, winners in 2023, are looking to bounce back after a disappointing campaign last season. With Pep Guardiola still at the helm, they remain one of the favourites on paper, even as rivals adapt to their style.

Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Inter Milan also remain dangerous, with squads deep enough to challenge for the knockout rounds and beyond.

The New Era Begins

The new format guarantees blockbuster fixtures earlier than ever before. Fans could see Real Madrid face PSG or Liverpool battle Bayern in the league phase, matches once reserved for quarter-finals or beyond. It means more tension, more unpredictability, and more excitement for supporters across Europe.

As the road to the final in Budapest begins, the questions are clear: Can PSG defend their crown? Will England finally bring the trophy home again? Or will Real Madrid, City, or another giant seize the chance in this new era of Champions League football?

One thing is certain: with the league phase underway, every game matters like never before.