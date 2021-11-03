Manchester United found themselves unexpectedly on top of the Group F table in the UEFA Champions League thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils escaped a loss and a potential third place standing thanks to two stoppage time goals from the Portuguese star in their 2-2 draw against Atalanta on Tuesday.

The Red Devils found themselves a goal down as early as the 12th minute in Bergamo, with Josip Ilicic giving the home side the lead. However, the Premier League side managed to regain some confidence after Ronaldo found a spectacular equaliser in the closing seconds of the first half thanks to a backheel assist from Bruno Fernandes

The Italian side managed to capture the lead once more via Duvan Zapata a few minutes before the hour mark. United were inferior in many aspects throughout the match, but Ronaldo proved yet again that he is the kind of player that can completely lift up an entire squad. This time, he made a valiant last-minute rescue effort with an impressive strike in stoppage time to salvage the point.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are now sitting at the top of the table, thanks to yet another display of heroics by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Gian Piero Gasperini's men will be disappointed to drop points after taking the lead twice and letting the opportunity slip away.

United have a good chance of making it to the knockout stages of the competition this year, but they also need to keep the results coming domestically, where they currently sit in 5th place already 8 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been under a lot of pressure lately, with his head expected to roll anytime soon. However, Ronaldo's performances have been stellar and the club has been able to stay afloat so far. A 3-0 victory against Tottenham lifted the mood at United, but they will be facing defending champions Manchester City next. It remains to be seen if they can avoid a disaster at Old Trafford on Saturday.