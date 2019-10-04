Marie Benoliel, the French YouTube comedian who crashed the runway during the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week, has reached out to Gigi Hadid to apologise and shower her with praise.

In a recorded video interview for Inside Edition, Benoliel said she is sorry and expressed her respect for Hadid.

"Gigi I'm sorry if you can hear me, I love you. You know I love you. I think you're the most beautiful person in the world," she said.

The 28-year-old prankster made headlines after she crashed the Chanel show in a vintage black-and-white tweed suit, which she claimed is vintage Chanel, passed down to her from her mother. She was eventually escorted off the event, first by Hadid, who blocked her and escorted her off the runway. Security personnel then took over and ushered her to the exit.

Following her encounter with the 24-year-old model, Benoliel joked that she and Hadid are now "close friends" and that they "love each other."

In the video interview, the French prankster said that she learned about the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week the night before. She added that everyone thought it was a planned prank but it was not.

Benoliel revealed that she did not get an invitation but this did not stop her from finding a way to get inside the event. She said that the Chanel show is the "most prestigious and the most important" event during PFW so she could not miss it.

"It was really funny to do it," Benoliel said about crashing the runway.

The prankster's apology to Hadid comes after she claimed that the model was "quite aggressive" towards her when she escorted her off the runway. Her initial thought was that Hadid was going to pull her hair and yell at her face.

However, videos of their encounter at the Chanel show say otherwise. Hadid looked stoic as she watched Benoliel strut the catwalk from afar. Then she blocked the comedian's path and appeared determined when she placed a hand on her shoulder to walk her off the runway. Hadid reportedly saved the finale of the Chanel show.

.@GigiHadid confronts crasher who stormed Chanel runway at Paris Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/1Hf7wVoTib — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 1, 2019

It is unclear what words were exchanged between Benoliel and Hadid on the Chanel show catwalk. The model has yet to comment on the incident or respond to the prankster's apology.