Marie Benoliel made headlines recently when she forced herself on the catwalk on the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week and Gigi Hadid blocked her. The prankster is now saying that the model was a bit rough with her when she escorted her off the runway.

Speaking to Elle.com via email on Wednesday, Benoliel said that Hadid "clearly did not understand my comic approach." The model blocked Benoliel's strut on the runway, confronted her, put a hand on her shoulder, and escorted her off the catwalk.

The French prankster reportedly told the publication that Hadid was "quite aggressive" to her but she did not reveal what was actually said during their encounter. Although, Benoliel recalled that at that moment, she thought that the model was going to pull her hair and yell "as if we were school girls."

On the contrary, videos taken from the event show Hadid looking calm and determined as she steered the prankster away. She was the best guard at the Chanel show and saved the finale. Despite the supposedly harsh treatment, Benoliel still expressed her respect and love for the young model.

"Gigi is obviously sublime and a fashion icon and I understand her reaction somewhat and continue to love her in spite of that," she added.

gigi hadid was the best guard of the chanel show. pic.twitter.com/o3HcJmk1Ry — vitor (@bellxhadids) October 1, 2019

.@GigiHadid confronts crasher who stormed Chanel runway at Paris Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/1Hf7wVoTib — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 1, 2019

Moments after Hadid escorted Benoliel off the runway, security personal whisked her off to the exit. It is unclear how she managed to get inside the event, but the black and white two-piece she wore, which she claimed is vintage Chanel, may have allowed her to blend in with the crowd.

The 28-year-old comedian said her prank is actually a "tribute" to Chanel, which she and her mother share "a deep respect for the brand." Benoliel explained that her prank was in no way to make fun of the models or the people but to show the satire in public events or situations.

Citing the "Borat" star Sasha Baron Cohen as her inspiration, she said that she uses pranks "to show how funny some situations and sometimes extreme behaviors are," and to point "how silly some people can be when they lack distance and thinking."

Ahead of the Chanel Show at the Parish Fashion Week, Benoliel also strutted the Etam show wearing a bra and hot-pants. Unlike with Hadid, the models at the show seemed to get the joke and applauded her.