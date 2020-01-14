Channing Tatum and Jessi J have been spotted together a month after they called it quits.

The former couple reunited in Los Angeles on Sunday, to take Everly Tatum- Channing Tatum's daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, for shopping at high-end home furnishing store Restoration Hardware. A source tells E! News that the actor and Jessi J spent around 30 minutes perusing the furniture in the children's section at the store in Santa Monica.

"They were both dressed down in sweats and trying to be low-key. No PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items," the source said.

However, it might be possible that the exes were hanging out simply as friends, as the two remained on cordial terms despite their breakup. Meanwhile, there have been reports of the "Magic Mike" actor trying his luck in members-only dating apps like Raya.

This comes weeks after the pop-star rebuked an outlet for speculating about her break-up from the 39-year-old. The "Flashlight" songstress took to Instagram to speak about "healing" on the first anniversary of her close friend and bodyguard Dave's death by suicide, and without taking his name, wrote: "Sending LOVE to anyone who feels alone. We need you around. You are stronger than you know, and are capable of finding your happy time again," the performer shared. "Talk to someone who can give you professional advice."

However, the outlet published a story with the caption: "Nothing heals a broken heart better than time, and Jessie J knows alllll about it. After her split from #ChanningTatum, the songstress got real about heartbreak and healing in a candid Instagram post." The 31-year-old called out the site for misconstruing her words and wrote: "The songstress got REAL about her best friend she lost this time last year. Lying isn't journalism. They taught you that right?"

Channing Tatum and Jessie J had split about a month ago after more than one year of dating. Neither of them publicly addressed their break-up, and also kept it friendly on social media, leaving heartwarming comments on each other's social media posts. Most recently, when the singer posted an emotional message about mental health on Instagram, the actor left three heart emojis in comments.