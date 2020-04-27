Channing Tatum turned 40 years old on Sunday, and among those who greeted him on his special day was his ex-girlfriend Jessie J, who took to social media to rain praises on the actor.

The "Bang Bang" singer marked the actor's birthday with three posts on Instagram Story, two of which seemed to have been taken while they were on vacation as a couple. The first is a photo of Tatum looking up at the camera as he floats in the middle of the ocean.

"Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here," Jessie J wrote alongside the photo. "You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met," she added along with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the second photo shows the "Magic Mike" star in a motocross outfit while holding his helmet. Jessie J added a meme of a man blowing kisses. The third is a video that shows Tatum coming out of the water before jumping back in again.

"Keep living your BEST life," the "Price Tag" singer captioned the clip.

Jessie J's birthday greetings come after a source claimed the couple called it quits for the second time. They broke up in December 2019 after a year of dating, and reconciled in January 2020. The insider said the second split was amicable and that they still remain friends.

"Jessie and Channing really care for each other. You only need to look at the gushing posts they made about each other during their relationship to see that," the source said, as quoted by Daily Mail.

They reportedly tried to make their relationship work for the second time but "sadly it hasn't worked out." Following the second breakup, Tatum signed up to the dating app Raya and even wrote on his bio profile, "And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry."

Jessie J and Tatum have yet to comment on the breakup reports. Despite claims of their split, the exes still have photos and videos of each other on their respective Instagram pages, including posts of their sweet moments as a couple.