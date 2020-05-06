Channing Tatum is fuelling rumours that he is quarantining with on-again-off-again girlfriend Jessie J, when he was spotted taking out her trash at her L.A. home on Sunday.

The "Magic Mike" star was pictured throwing white plastic bags in the trash bin outside the singer's home. He did not seem to mind his public appearance as he stepped out barefoot and dressed in a black shirt paired with a metallic gold harem pants reminiscent of the one made famous by rapper MC Hammer in the '80s.

The sighting comes following reports that Tatum and Jessie J have called it quits for the second time. But, the "Flashlight" singer sparked reconciliation rumours recently when she greeted the actor on his 40th birthday with a special and sweet message on Instagram.

"Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here. You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met," Jessie J wrote on her Instagram Story along with a couple of photos of Tatum. She wrote, "Keep living your BEST life" to a video of the actor jumping into the ocean.

Despite the breakup reports, Tatum was seen taking his motorcycle out for a ride with the "Bang Bang" hitmaker down L.A.'s Mulholland Drive last week. A source also told People that they have been spending time together in Los Angeles, and the "21 Jump Street" actor seemed "very happy" to be with Jessie J.

Tatum and the English singer reportedly broke up for the second time after trying to work out their relationship. The split was "totally amicable."

"Jessie and Channing really care for each other. You only need to look at the gushing posts they made about each other during their relationship to see that. That's why they wanted to give their romance another shot, but sadly it hasn't worked out," a source said of their most recent breakup.

The couple decided to spend time apart but they are not ruling out "another reunion in the future." Tatum pictured outside of Jessie J's house throwing out her trash could be the reconciliation that fans hoped for.