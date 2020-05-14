Channing Tatum had himself tested for COVID-19 after he celebrated his 40th birthday with a few friends.

The "Magic Mike" star may or may not have followed social distancing rules when he partied with friends during his birthday. This reportedly made Jenna Dewan concerned about COVID-19 transmission, so she asked him to get a test. The actor complied for the sake of his ex-wife and their 6-year-old daughter, Evelyn, who has been staying back and forth between her parents' homes in L.A.

A source told TMZ that Tatum "recently volunteered to get tested for COVID-19 after his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, raised some concerns about him possibly being exposed." He did the test after his birthday bash on April 26, when he and five close friends hung out for some dirt biking at the actor's ranch. The friends were reportedly spending quarantine in their respective homes prior to the fun day.

The "Step Up" actress voiced concerns given that she also has a new baby at home. Dewan gave birth to Callum, her son with fiancé Steve Kazee two months ago. Tatum reportedly had the test while Evelyn stayed with her mum for a few extra days. It took days for the result to come out and they were relieved that it came back negative. Now, the "21 Jump Street" star is making up for lost time with his daughter.

Dewan may have caught wind of how her ex-husband celebrated his birthday from Jessie J's social media posts. The "Flashlight" singer took to her Instagram Story to greet the actor on his birthday with a couple of photos and a video. One picture clearly showed Tatum dressed for a dirt biking session.

Tatum and Dewan, as well as their representatives, have yet to respond to this report. The actor has been quiet on social media lately, with his last post way back on March 13. Nevertheless, rumours continue to swirl regarding his reconciliation with Jessie J. Tatum is said to be quarantining together with the singer at her home in L.A. Dewan, on the other hand, has been sharing photos of Callum and Kazee on her Instagram.