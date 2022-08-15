On August. 15, Cclebrate long nights of summer and join thousands of people chanting (or howling) at the heavens as part of Chant at the Moon Day.

Local US lore had it that this annual event was inspired by the cherries in Wenatchee, Washington. They say the moon's gravitational pull enhances the tree roots where the cherries are grown.

This annual event was first started to bring attention to the innovative techniques of Kyle Mathison of Stemilt's Moon Cherries. Mathison utilized lunar cycles and the moon's gravitational pull to enhance nutrient uptake and give the Stemilt cherries an out-of-this-world flavour and encourage people to let loose and indulge in vibing with the moon.

Here's a list of places that are perfect for enjoying Chant at the Moon day:

Exmoor National Park

Exmoor became Europe's first International Dark Sky Reserve in 2011. This area's rugged moorland landscapes are perfect for moon-watching and stargazing. The top spots to watch the celestial bodies include Webber Post, County Gate, Brendon Two Gates and Haddon Hill Wimblehall Lake.

Cranborne Chase Area of Natural Beauty

The Cranborne Chase is considered an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and is one of the best places to stargaze in England. More than 50% of the 380 square miles of this AONB continues to have some of the lowest levels of light pollution in England.

North York Moors national park

The North York Moors park houses three dark sky discovery sites where the Milky Way is visible to the naked eye: Danby, Sutton Bank and the observatories in Dalby Forest. In fact, the Scarborough and Ryedale Astronomical Society holds monthly public stargazing events in Dalby Forest from October to March. Other great sites for stargazing are Rievaulx Terrace, Old Saltburn, Boulby Cliff, Kettleness and Ravenscar.