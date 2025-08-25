Students at the University of South Carolina were thrown into chaos on Sunday evening after a false report of an active shooter sent the Columbia campus into lockdown.

Sirens blared, emergency alerts lit up phones and terrified undergraduates barricaded themselves inside classrooms and dorms as armed police stormed the Thomas Cooper Library.

For more than 90 minutes, fear gripped the campus until authorities finally declared it a false alarm: no shooter, no shots fired and no arrests. What began as an unconfirmed tip ended in panic, confusion—and a viral social media frenzy over a student wrongly branded the suspect simply for carrying an umbrella.

Timeline of the Alert

At about 6.30 p.m. local time, the university issued a Carolina Alert warning of an active shooter suspected to be near the campus library. The alert described the suspect as a white male, approximately six feet tall, wearing black trousers.

Students and staff were told to evacuate if safe to do so, or to barricade themselves inside classrooms and dormitories. Panic spread quickly across the Columbia campus as police arrived and began a floor-by-floor search of the library.

By 8 p.m., an all-clear was issued, confirming there was no immediate threat.

What Police Found During Their Search

Law enforcement agencies responded in force, sweeping the Thomas Cooper Library and nearby buildings. No firearm was recovered and no suspect was located.

Jeff Stensland, a spokesperson for the University of South Carolina, told CNN affiliate WIS-TV that officials had acted on 'an unconfirmed report of an active shooter at the Thomas Cooper Library'. He added that 'there are no reported injuries, and no confirmation at this time that a shooter was present in the library'.

Two students sustained minor injuries while evacuating and were treated by emergency medical staff at the scene.

Was Anyone Arrested During the USC Active Shooter Alert?

Authorities confirmed that no arrests were made during the incident. Police also reported that no individual matching the description provided in the initial alert was ever found.

The confusion deepened after students and staff reported sightings that were later proven to be misinterpretations.

Officials stressed that the alert was precautionary, designed to protect the campus while officers investigated the reports.

Social Media Fallout and the 'Umbrella Guy'

One of the most widely discussed elements of the scare emerged online when images of a student carrying an umbrella circulated on social media. The individual was mistakenly identified as the suspected gunman.

The student was quickly nicknamed 'umbrella guy', becoming a viral talking point. Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace faced criticism after amplifying one of the images in a since-deleted post.

The misidentification highlighted how quickly misinformation can spread during emergencies and the potential risks of unverified claims being shared by public figures.

Impact on Students and Campus Operations

The emergency alert caused widespread disruption and fear on campus. Students described hiding in classrooms, bathrooms and dormitories as they awaited further instructions.

The Thomas Cooper Library and adjacent buildings were closed for safety checks following the incident but were scheduled to reopen the next day.

University officials confirmed that all other campus operations would continue as normal. Counselling and emotional support services were also made available to those affected.

Wider Pattern of False Active Shooter Reports

The incident at USC followed a series of similar scares at other American universities in August, including Villanova University and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

In both cases, campuses were locked down despite no actual shooters being present.

Officials have noted a national rise in false or mistaken reports, emphasising that emergency alerts are issued to prioritise safety, even when the threat later proves unfounded.

The USC case underscored the challenge faced by universities in balancing swift protective measures with the risk of unnecessary panic.