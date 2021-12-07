Royal experts believe that Prince Charles and Prince Harry's relationship has hit rock bottom since the latter quit as a senior member of the British royal family in March last year, but insiders have clarified that the Prince of Wales won't publicly react to his son's allegations.

According to a report in The Sun, the father-son duo have "barely spoken" to each other in the last eight months and the relations between them are "at an all-time low." Sources said that the Prince of Wales was left "deeply shocked and hurt" by the comments his younger son made about him in his tell-all with Oprah Winfrey and subsequent interviews.

Harry had said he feels "disappointed" and "let down" by his father after he stopped taking his phone calls and did not provide enough emotional and financial support when he and Meghan quit as senior royals. The Duke of Sussex said in a latter chat about mental health that when he and his elder brother Prince William were struggling with their royal life, their father told them, "'Well, it was like that for me, so it's going to be like that for you.'"

"He treated me the way he was treated", Harry had said in his Apple+ podcast "The Me You Can't See," noting that he moved to the US with his wife and son Archie to "break the cycle" of "pain" he suffered when he was growing up.

Harry's latest alleged attack against his father came when he released a statement via his spokesperson claiming that he had raised "concerns" about Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, the Saudi tycoon who was allegedly offered British citizenship and titles by Prince Charles's aide in exchange of donations to the royal's charity.

A friend of the Prince of Wales said about Harry's statement: "Charles is deeply shocked and disappointed by Harry's latest statement which effectively threw his father under the bus."

"This attack was more damaging than the swipe at Charles's parenting skills because this was a challenge to the way he conducts his business which is far more damaging to the future King. Attempts have been made to clear the air but they have barely spoken since the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral (in April this year)," the pal said, noting that Charles loves his son and will not be retaliating in public.

Insiders said that Prince Charles is "keeping a dignified silence" despite Harry's public remarks as he fears a public spat could damage his reign as the King of the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, royal experts said that Harry's latest move is indicative of his deteriorating relations with his father. His biographer Angela Levin told Mail Online, "Harry's relationship with his father is rock bottom, for him, but not for his hugely hurt and loving father. He [Harry] seems to need to endlessly attack his loving father to feel powerful, especially now that Prince Charles no longer feeds him large amounts of money."

The author questioned why Harry didn't return the Saudi tycoon's donations if he suspected his intentions, noting that the Duke has also not given details "when and who he warned about the billionaire's credibility."

"Nor does he mention the diamond earrings Meghan was gifted from a dubious Saudi billionaire. It's the same old thing from Harry and Meghan. Be compassionate to those you know and don't know, but I am going to attack my family and especially my father," the author added.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that Harry's remarks on the matter suggest that his tell-all memoir hitting the shelves next year could also be critical of Prince Charles. He added, "What is highlighted by this episode is that what would normally be expected from members of the Royal Family, close collaboration between father and son when statements are issued when dealing with a highly sensitive matter like this, is conspicuously lacking."