Charlie Hunnam admits that he is indifferent to the idea of marriage although he has been with his girlfriend, Morgana McNelis, for over 13 years.

The "Sons of Anarchy" star talked about marriage and relationships during a guest appearance on Sirius XM's "Radio Andy" with actors Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey. They were on the show to promote their new film "The Gentlemen."

Show host Andy Cohen brought up Hunnam's age in relation to his plans of settling down. He asked the actor what his thoughts are on marriage, given that he has been in a relationship with the 36-year-old Mcnelis for over a decade.

"I've been with my girlfriend for 14-and-a-half years, I think, or 13-and-a-half years...Sort of indifferent," the 39-year old replied, adding "she does not feel the same. She's very eager."

However, Hunnam said that he would marry McNelis for her sake because she wants to. But he admitted to not having romantic notions about the thought of marriage at all.

"I'll do it because it's important to her but I don't have any great romantic feelings towards it," Hunnam continued.

Grant warned the actor and advised him not to go with that line when he ever decides to propose to his girlfriend. He offered to help Hunnam with his lines when the time comes.

"I wouldn't go with that line when you pop your question. Don't worry, I can help you with that," Grant told Hunnam, who laughed in response.

If Hunnam and McNelis were to marry, then it would be the actor's second marriage. He was first married to actress Katharine Towne in 1999, when he was only 18 years old. They had a quick ceremony in Las Vegas.

However, the marriage did not last long. They were only married for three years, which the actor recalled ending in "terrible, painful expensive years."

As for him and McNelis, they have mostly kept their relationship low-key. They rarely share photos of themselves together on social media. McNelis, who is a jewellery designer, last posted a photo with Hunnam in March.

"The Gentlemen" opens in theatres on Jan. 24. Aside from Hunnam, Grant, and McConaughey, the films also stars Henry Golding, Colin Farrell, and Michelle Dockery.