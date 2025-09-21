Charlie Kirk, the outspoken conservative activist often accused of stoking racial division, reached out to one of his fiercest critics, CNN's Van Jones, with a surprisingly conciliatory message just a day before his death.

The exchange has reignited debate over whether Kirk should be remembered as a provocateur to the end or as a figure who, in his final hours, sought respectful dialogue.

A Message That Surprised Critics

Van Jones, one of Kirk's fiercest critics, shared the private message publicly after the killing. Writing on X, Kirk told him: 'Hey, Van, I mean it, I'd love to have you on my show to have a respectful conversation about crime and race. I would be a gentleman as I know you would be as well. We can disagree about the issues agreeably.'

Jones admitted he was taken aback. 'We were not friends — in fact, we were beefing hard that week. But then he reached out. That says something,' he said.

A Divisive Legacy

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was long accused by critics of fuelling division with combative rhetoric on issues of race and immigration. Progressives often described his interventions as reckless or inflammatory. At the same time, his supporters celebrated him as a fearless voice who challenged liberal orthodoxies.

The message to Jones stood out precisely because it contrasted with Kirk's usual public tone. For allies, it was proof of a more complex figure than his detractors admitted. Senator Ted Cruz called it 'a powerful reminder that even in bitter disagreements, civility is possible.'

Not everyone agreed. Activist Bree Newsome argued: 'A single DM does not undo the damage Kirk caused.'

Reactions Across the Political Spectrum

Jones himself condemned the killing, writing: 'He fought with words not weapons. There is no place for political violence in our society.'

The assassination has shaken American politics, prompting widespread calls to tone down polarised rhetoric. Former FBI agent Brad Garrett told ABC News that the killing should be a warning: 'Violence like this should compel people in both parties to turn down the heat, seek common ground and look for off-ramps from the vitriol.'

Questions That Remain

While the direct message is confirmed, other claims circulating online about specific feuds, including one involving a Ukrainian refugee case, remain unverified. Analysts caution against romanticising Kirk's legacy based on a single private message, but acknowledge the exchange has added a striking layer to how he will be remembered.

Whether Charlie Kirk's last outreach will be seen as a genuine attempt at dialogue or as an anomaly in a career built on confrontation, it underscores the tensions of America's political climate and the human complexity of one of its most divisive figures.