Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, is facing renewed scrutiny after reports revealed he was the target of a Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI sting operation in 2024.

According to MSNBC, undercover agents offered Homan $50,000 (£39,000) in cash in exchange for promises of influence over future government contracts.

While the case was later closed under the Trump administration, the allegations have sparked fierce debate in Washington about corruption, oversight and accountability at the highest levels of power.

Who Is Tom Homan?

Homan, a former New York police officer, rose through the ranks of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and became acting director under Trump from 2017 to 2018.

Known for his uncompromising stance on immigration, he was brought back as Trump's border czar during the president's second administration.

In this role, Homan has been central to some of the White House's most controversial initiatives, including large-scale deportation operations, National Guard deployments to US cities, and proposals to expand migrant detention at Guantánamo Bay.

Reuters reported that preparations were made for a 30,000-bed facility at the naval base, with Homan explaining that ICE would oversee the site.

The Bribe Allegations

As first reported by MSNBC, Homan was the focus of an undercover FBI sting in September 2024.

Sources claimed the meeting was recorded on hidden cameras and audio devices, and centred on whether Homan accepted $50,000 (£39,000) in return for influence if Trump regained the presidency.

The allegations emerged when Homan was out of government but widely expected to return if Trump won re-election. While never tested in court, the claims provoked widespread political debate.

🚨UPDATE🚨



The FBI tells me they have no further comment on this report besides the one provided by FBI director Kash Patel to MSNBC.



Patel and Deputy AG Todd Blanche told MSNBC, “This matter originated under the previous administration and was subjected to a full review by FBI… pic.twitter.com/tvyj2da1tV — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) September 21, 2025

The Investigation and Closure

According to reports, investigators reviewed the recordings and evidence before deciding not to pursue charges. Legal analysts noted the case hinged on whether Homan could be considered a public official at the time of the alleged transaction, and whether a clear quid pro quo was established.

After Trump's 2024 election victory, the DOJ reassessed the case. In early 2025, FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the probe had been closed, citing 'no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing'.

Political Fallout

The closure drew swift criticism. Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff argued the decision reflected deeper flaws in the oversight of senior officials, saying: 'The American people deserve accountability when officials are accused of corruption.'

Civil liberties groups have echoed concerns about transparency in high-level investigations. The White House dismissed the backlash, describing the case as politically motivated and insisting Homan had done nothing improper.

The controversy has widened into a broader debate over ethics and accountability within Trump's cabinet.

Homan's Response and Ongoing Role

Homan has denied any wrongdoing, branding the bribery allegations as partisan attacks. He remains a key figure in Trump's immigration agenda, frequently criticising sanctuary cities and warning of national security threats tied to illegal border crossings.

Despite the lingering controversy, his influence shows little sign of waning. Homan's dual role as both the enforcer of Trump's hardline immigration policies and the subject of an FBI sting underscores how central — and how contentious — he has become within the administration.