California has enacted the strongest immigration safeguards in the United States, banning federal enforcement officers from wearing masks and restricting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in schools and hospitals.

In a statement released on Saturday, Governor Gavin Newsom said the measures were designed to counter the 'fear tactics' of Donald Trump's administration.

The package of bills, signed in Los Angeles on Saturday, makes California the first US state to prohibit federal law enforcement officers, including ICE, from concealing their identities during operations.

It also requires judicial warrants for enforcement actions in classrooms and hospital emergency rooms, two places immigrant advocates say have become targets under Trump's second presidency.

'Public safety depends on trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve — but Trump and [adviser] Stephen Miller have shattered that trust and spread fear across America,' Newsom said. 'California is putting an end to it and making sure schools and hospitals remain what they should be: places of care, not chaos.'

Schools, Hospitals and Privacy Protected

The new laws mandate that families must be notified when immigration officers attempt to enter schools and that student records cannot be accessed without a court order.

In hospitals, emergency departments and other non-public areas are now off limits to ICE unless a judge grants permission. Medical providers are also barred from sharing immigration-related information without legal authorisation.

Law enforcement officers are required to display badges or other visible identification during operations. Masks are banned except in narrowly defined circumstances, such as undercover assignments, medical use or tactical emergencies.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the governor's wife and California's first partner, said the move was about defending vulnerable families.

'Our places of learning and healing must never be turned into the hunting grounds this federal administration has tried to make them out to be,' she said. 'No family should ever have to carry that weight.'

Backing From Lawmakers and Law Enforcement

Assemblymember Mike Fong, chair of the state's Asian American and Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus, said the package was a clear message that 'students or families should not live in fear for going to school, going to work, seeking medical care or simply living their daily lives'.

Senator Lena Gonzalez, chair of the Latino Legislative Caucus, called it a 'major win' that sets 'important guardrails so that immigrant families can feel safe whether they are at school, at the doctor, or in their own neighbourhood'.

The bills even drew support from former federal immigration officials. Jason P Houser, a former chief of staff at ICE, said ensuring officers are clearly identified was 'a common-sense necessity' that protected both the public and law enforcement.

'Masking discredits law enforcement and disconnects officers from the communities they serve — making all of us less safe,' he added.

Pushback Against Trump's Tactics

The measures come after months of escalating immigration raids in California, which critics say have targeted Latino families, farmworkers and even American citizens.

Advocacy groups have accused Trump's administration of prioritising arrest quotas over public safety, pointing to wrongful detentions and raids at workplaces and community centres.

State officials cited data showing that more than 70 per cent of people in ICE detention as of September had no criminal conviction. They argued that mass deportations risked devastating California's economy, potentially cutting £218 billion ($275 billion) in output and eliminating £18 billion ($23 billion) in annual tax revenue.

Newsom's office said Trump and Miller's focus on mass arrests had 'traumatised students, disrupted businesses and endangered public safety for American citizens', while diverting resources from tackling child exploitation and drug trafficking.

Legal and Political Implications

The legislation is expected to face legal challenges, particularly over whether states can impose restrictions on federal officers.

Newsom has previously vetoed bills that sought to limit cooperation between state prisons and immigration authorities, but insisted the latest package was about protecting basic rights.

By signing the laws, California has once again positioned itself as a counterweight to Washington's immigration agenda.

Supporters say the measures will help rebuild trust in immigrant communities and protect California's position as the world's fourth-largest economy, one where immigrants and their descendants make up a vital share of the workforce.

'No ICE in schools. No ICE in hospitals. No concealing identities,' Newsom declared. 'California is choosing true public safety.'