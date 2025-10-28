Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of murdering conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah, will be allowed to wear civilian clothing during his trial.

Judge Tony Graf of Utah's Fourth District Court, agreeing with the defence team's argument that appearing in jail attire could unfairly influence jurors, observed that Robinson must remain in restraints for safety reasons.

Judge Balances Fairness and Security

Judge Graf of Utah's Fourth District Court stated that Robinson 'shall be dressed as one who is presumed innocent.' However, he rejected requests to remove handcuffs and leg shackles, citing the need to protect the court and public.

Media outlets were also banned from photographing or filming Robinson's restraints, a move intended to limit prejudicial imagery in public coverage, according to ABC News.

Defence Warns of Jury Bias

Robinson's lawyers argued that jail uniforms could prejudice jurors exposed to viral videos or news coverage showing their client in custody.

They warned that such images create a 'substantial risk of prejudice' and could influence potential jurors before proceedings begin.

The defence also urged limits on camera access, citing what they described as a 'content tornado' around the case.

Legal experts say such arguments often succeed in high-profile trials, where viral exposure threatens the defendant's right to a fair hearing.

Prosecutors Cite Security Risks

Prosecutors opposed the defence motion, arguing that jail clothing and restraints are necessary for identification and courtroom safety.

The Utah County Attorney's Office said the aggravated murder charge and the 'extraordinarily serious' nature of the case justify heightened precautions, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The judge ultimately sided partially with both parties — allowing Robinson to wear regular clothes but requiring that he remain shackled, WKYT noted.

Background and Upcoming Hearings

Robinson faces multiple charges for the September 10, 2025, shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Kirk, 31, founded the conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA, and his killing drew widespread shock and bipartisan condolences. Robinson, who has no prior criminal record, surrendered voluntarily days after the shooting.

Judge Graf set the next hearings for January 16 and January 30, 2026, during which the court will discuss jury selection and media protocols, according to the Associated Press.

The decision on Robinson's courtroom appearance could shape how jurors perceive him at trial.

Legal analysts told AP that allowing defendants to appear in civilian clothing is a small but symbolically significant victory for the defence, underscoring the balance between fairness and security in highly publicised cases.

The ruling underscores the delicate balance between public safety and the presumption of innocence.

As Robinson's trial nears, the court's effort to manage optics and fairness may influence how jurors—and the wider public—perceive one of Utah's most-watched murder cases.