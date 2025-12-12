Authorities in Switzerland have charged the husband of Kristina Joksimovic, a former Miss Switzerland finalist, with murder after prosecutors alleged he strangled her, mutilated her body and attempted to dissolve her remains using chemicals.

The details were set out in a charging document released by the Basel-Landschaft Public Prosecutor's Office, as reported by The Independent, which first revealed the scope of the allegations in its coverage of the case.

Joksimovic, 38, was found dead at the couple's home in Binningen, near Basel, in February 2024.

Concerns were reportedly raised when she failed to pick up her young daughters from nursery, prompting family members to search the residence. It was during this search that her father reportedly discovered her remains.

Used Jigsaw and Chemicals

In outlining the case, prosecutors said the 43-year-old suspect strangled Joksimovic before dismembering her body using a jigsaw, knife and garden shears.

These details were first reported after investigators briefed Swiss media and were summarised in The Independent's coverage of the indictment.

The Daily Beast, citing court documents, also reported that the accused allegedly attempted to destroy parts of the body by placing remains in a blender and exposing them to acid, efforts prosecutors say were intended to obstruct the investigation.

An alarming detail in the medical report was that Joksimovic's uterus had been removed, the only organ missing from her torso.

Investigators have not publicly commented on whether this was a symbolic act, a psychological motive, or an attempt at further concealment.

Autopsy Contradicts Husband's Accounts

After the discovery of Joksimovic's body, the suspect initially told police he had arrived home to find her already dead. The Independent reported that he later changed his account, saying he had killed her in self-defence, claiming she attacked him with a knife.

However, forensic specialists concluded that the cause of death was strangulation, not injuries consistent with a knife struggle.

Investigators also said there was no physical evidence to support the suspect's claim of being attacked.

People Magazine, citing investigators familiar with the case, reported that police recovered a blender containing tissue and bone fragments, along with tools believed to have been used in the dismemberment.

Authorities also seized the suspect's phone, which contained videos that investigators believe he watched while disposing of the remains.

Family Reeling After Discovery

The manner of the discovery has had a profound impact on the family. It was reported that Joksimovic's father located a black bag containing body parts in the laundry room while searching the home.

Neighbours and friends told Swiss outlets that the family had appeared close and that Joksimovic often shared photos of her daughters and their activities.

Tributes from those who knew her, including colleagues in the Swiss modelling and pageant community, described her as warm, dedicated and deeply committed to her children, who are now in the care of relatives.

From Investigation to Formal Charges

Prosecutors said the formal charges were filed after a months-long investigation involvingforensic analysis, interviews and the reconstruction of events inside the home.

The suspect has been charged with murder and disturbing the peace of the dead, and remains in custody while awaiting trial. Swiss authorities have not yet announced a trial date.

The case has reignited public debate in Switzerland about domestic violence, with advocacy groups quoted in Swiss media urging stronger systems of support for partners who may be at risk.

As the case moves towards trial, prosecutors are expected to present further forensic detail and witness testimony, aiming to establish motive and intent in what investigators have described as one of the most disturbing domestic homicide cases seen in the region in recent years.