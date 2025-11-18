In a striking rejection of claims circulating online, the security chief for conservative commentator Charlie Kirk is addressing 'outrageous' speculation head-on.

These allegations link him to the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, a connection he firmly denies, stating clearly, 'I am an American'. This is the story of how a prominent figure is pushing back against serious, unfounded accusations.

Security Chief Slams Foreign Spy Claims

Brian Harpole, Charlie Kirk's long-serving security chief, has strongly refuted claims circulating online which suggest he or others on the Turning Point USA protection team are connected to Israel's Mossad or any international intelligence service.

Charlie Kirk’s head of security from 09/10, Brian Harpole, is publicly rejecting claims that he or his team have any ties to Israel or Mossad.



He says he’s traveled to dozens of countries but never Israel, and says he’s a firm Christian and an American, period.



Appearing in a video segment from the Shawn Ryan Show — a clip that has now spread across X— Harpole labelled the accusations' crap, assuring viewers that his staff comprises loyal Americans who possess no overseas links.

Harpole Rejects Overseas Intelligence Connections

During the discussion, Harpole faced a direct question about whether any member of his protection staff maintained links to foreign services, particularly Mossad. His denial was absolute.

'More specifically. Mossad, no, I've seen that and heard that, and you know, I've been in 39 countries in this world, and I've never been to Israel. I'm a firm Christian. I ask our guys, are you believers? We have no ties to Israel or Mossad or any other one. We're Americans period', he told Ryan.

Disbelief Over Allegations of Covert Operations

The chatter online — a rumour that grew quickly following baseless speculation in political discussions on X — suggested that those on Kirk's protection team could be involved with international services or secret missions.

Harpole dismissed this completely, emphasising their patriotism and religious conviction. He added, 'We believe in what we're afforded to do here. We believe in our system'.

Harpole faced further inquiry about the possibility of any staff member having links to radical political groups or participating in plotting murders. He instantly rejected this idea as unlikely, highlighting the demanding character of their duties and the unified relationship among the team. 'No one. We're in each other's business. Where would they have the time for it? I wouldn't know.'

He mentioned that much of the personnel is away from home most of the year accompanying Kirk. 'Some of these guys are on the road 200 and 50 days a year', he stated, which emphasises the challenge for anyone to conceal clandestine loyalties or schemes.

A Connected, Open Unit

Throughout the video, Harpole consistently stressed the closeness and confidence shared between the protection staff members. He detailed a workplace in which everyone is aware of their colleagues' relatives, daily activities, and individual principles.

'We know what each other does. We know their kids' names and spouses', he added. He pointed out that they also go on a yearly group excursion to a secret place. It was noted that certain staff members had apparently left for the trip before the discussion was filmed.

According to Harpole, this level of intimacy acts as a defence. Any questionable actions would become apparent straight away. He concluded, 'If they're doing it and they're not, they wouldn't have time for us not to notice'.

Harpole viewed the claims as more than just incorrect; they were an affront to the honesty of his staff. He characterised the protection profession as a field where allegiance is focused less on the paying customer and more on the individuals working alongside you.

'You took an oath, I've taken an oath, most of my guys had taken an oath... you're not taking an oath for your client, but you are taking a note to each other', he said. He reasoned that breaking this shared agreement is simply inconceivable, 'Violating that mutual bond is unthinkable. They wouldn't do that to the client. But they really wouldn't do it to me or to their coworker'.

Harpole added that anyone familiar with the staff would instantly see the claims as unfounded. 'If you know us, those allegations become even more idiotic', he said.

A Final Word: Total Assurance

Harpole wrapped up his comments by demonstrating total belief in the blamelessness and allegiance of the individuals he works beside. 'You say this with a 100 percent certainty... to my death, brought up to my death.'

The video continues to make the rounds online, but Harpole's message is clear, the allegations, he maintains, possess no basis in truth — and he is ready to risk his standing to prove it.