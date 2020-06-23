Charlize Theron set the record straight on previous rumours that she and Sean Penn were engaged to be married and says all they had was an exclusive relationship.

The "Atomic Blond" star labeled the rumours as "such b******t" since she and the actor didn't even reach a year into their relationship. She said that all they did was go on dates and did not talk about wedding plans.

"What? That's not true. No. I did not 'almost get married to Sean,'" Theron said during a virtual interview on The Howard Stern Show on Monday.

"We dated. That is literally all we did," she said, and admitted that while they "were definitely exclusive," the thought of marriage never crossed their minds. She noted that they were in a relationship for "barely a year" and "never moved in" together.

"I've never wanted to get married. That's never been something that's important to me," the mother-of-two shared.

The 44-year old revealed that she does not need a husband or suitors to not feel lonely. She said she has "never been lonely" and "have never felt alone." She credits her children for making her happy and giving her their utmost love. Theron is a mum to Jackson, 8, and August, 3. She called her kids the "great loves of my life."

As for marriage, Theron said she cannot even imagine herself settling down especially now that she is a single working mum. She cannot imagine herself living with that person in the same house.

"I don't know if I'll ever be able to live with somebody again. To be totally frank, they might have to buy the house next to me," she said.

"My life right now just doesn't allow for a lot of room for something like that to happen. Something that's already incredibly difficult to achieve when you're not a single mom with a career," Theron clarified.

The "Mad Max: Fury Road" star dated Penn a few years back and they were the talk of tabloids everywhere. Theron and Penn split in June 2015 after what she called months of "we dated and then we didn't date."