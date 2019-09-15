Chelsea FC is finally back to winning ways. Tammy Abraham was such a scoring machine on Saturday night, he netted three goals for the visitors and ironically scored one even for the opponents. Chelsea hammered the Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-5 with Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount adding to Abraham's tally. A very proud Frank Lampard has called on England national team manager Gareth Southgate to take notice.

"The way he's going is obviously going to put him into that bracket," said Lampard, as he spoke about Abraham in an interview shared by The Guardian. He sang praises for his player and said that he felt like the striker is a clear shoo-in for the English squad.

"Without telling Gareth what to do, to score seven goals in his last three games and play with the quality he's playing with in his all-round game [is impressive]," said Lampard.

The Chelsea squad has been struggling to find their footing this season. After suffering a massive 4-0 defeat against Manchester United in their opening match, they have since only managed a couple of draws and a single EPL victory against Norwich City three weeks ago.

The team also had a heartbreaking defeat against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup. The match ended in a 2-2 draw and the blues conceded 5-4 on penalties. Incidentally, Tammy Abraham landed in hot water after that match. He received a lot of hate and racist abuse from Chelsea fans after he missed the decisive penalty and handed Liverpool the victory.

Following an impressive performance on Saturday night, it remains to be seen if Chelsea and England fans will warm up to the young star. Lampard and several professional players previously had to speak out to condemn the racist abuse that Abraham has had to endure on social media.

Meanwhile, Lampard needs to put this victory in his pocket and prepare for the next big match. Just like most of the elite European clubs, Chelsea will be opening their UEFA Champions League campaign this week. They barely have time to prepare before hosting Spanish club Valencia on Tuesday night. It remains to be seen if Abraham can show consistency and shine on Europe's biggest stage.