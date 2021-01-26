Chelsea FC has won only two of their last eight Premier League matches. As a result, manager Frank Lampard has been sacked after only 18 months in charge at Stamford Bridge. Former Paris St-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel is being pegged to replace him, although no formal announcement on his appointment has been made.

The 42-year-old Chelsea legend left the club without finishing his three-year contract, which started in July 2019. Lampard was relieved of his post after a dismal display this season, which has left the club sitting down in ninth place in the Premier League table.

Despite winning his last outing in charge, an FA Cup fourth-round match against Luton, club management has decided to call time on Lampard's tenure.

Chelsea FC released an official statement about the sacking on Monday night, confirming what has been speculated for weeks.

Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 25, 2021

"This has been a very difficult decision, and not one that the owner and the Board have taken lightly," read the statement.

Controversial owner Roman Abramovich also shared his thoughts. "This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him. He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers," he said.

The club further states that the timing is due to their belief that they still have time to improve their position and salvage the season. It is widely believed that Tuchel is being brought in as replacement.

They will be facing the Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, and it is unclear if a new appointment will be finalised by then. However, due to the coronavirus-related quarantine and testing protocols in the United Kingdom, it is not likely that Tuchel will be on the bench by Wednesday if he is in fact confirmed for the job.

The club made it clear that despite the unfortunate turn of events, Lampard will continue to be regarded highly in the Chelsea camp, being their s all-time record scorer, with 211 goals during his time as a midfielder 2001 and 2014.