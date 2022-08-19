Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's preference is to remain with Football Club Barcelona despite strong interest from Chelsea. The Catalan club, however, are welcoming the Blues' interest owing to their need to reduce the wage bill. Manager Xavi also has enough strength and depth in attack.

Thomas Tuchel wants a new number nine after allowing Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to leave the club this summer. The German coach is familiar with Aubameyang's qualities after their time together at Borussia Dortmund between 2015 and 2017.

The Gabon international only joined Barcelona in January after terminating his contract with Chelsea's Premier League rivals Arsenal. Aubameyang impressed in the second-half of the La Liga season, scoring 11 goals in 17 appearances to help Xavi's side to second place in the league.

Despite Aubameyang's impressive start to life at the Camp Nou, Barcelona signed Europe's top marksman - Robert Lewandowski - from Bayern Munich this summer. The Poland international has taken the Gabonese star's place in the starting XI, making the latter dispensable.

The Catalan outfit are in desperate need to slash their wage bill and raise funds to help register new signings. Owing to this, Barcelona are open to allowing Aubameyang to leave this summer if a suitable offer arrives.

The Spanish club, who signed Aubameyang for free in January, are said to value the 33-year-old at around €30 million. Chelsea, however, are not ready to submit a bid until they get the green light from the former Arsenal skipper about his willingness to return to the Premier League.

"Pierre Aubameyang deal. Meeting in the next hours, scheduled since last Sunday - main focus will be on the personal terms. Lent of contract and salary will be discussed today with Chelsea," Fabrizio Romano wrote. "Right after, Chelsea will prepare their first official bid to Barcelona."

Chelsea is not the only club interested in signing Aubameyang, with Manchester United also registering an interest. Erik ten Hag is also keen to sign a forward after losing Anthony Martial to injury, and with Cristiano Ronaldo pushing for a move away.

However, Aubameyang is expected to reject any advances from the Old Trafford club in favour of a move to Chelsea. While reluctant to leave Barcelona, he will prioritise a move to a club playing in the Champions League this season.