Chelsea spent over £120 million to sign four players before the start of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Thomas Tuchel wants to make further additions, but the Blues are struggling to get the deals over the line before the Sept. 1 transfer deadline.

The German coach still plans to strengthen his forward line and defence this summer. Leicester City's Wesley Fofana, Everton's Anthony Gordon and Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are top of Tuchel's wish list.

Chelsea have been on the trail of the trio for a number of weeks, but have thus far failed to reach an agreement with their clubs. The selling clubs are aware of the West London club's desperation, which has seen them demanding above-market value for their players.

Leicester's Fofana is trying to force through a move, but Brendan Rodgers confirmed on Tuesday that the club had turned down a third bid. The Foxes are holding out for a fee of around £85 million, with the Blues' current offer around the £70 million mark including add-ons.

"We've received one fresh bid for Fofana and it has been turned down," Rodgers said Tuesday, after Leicester's Carabao Cup win, as per Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Fofana was left out of the playing squad for Leicester's 2-1 loss against Southampton at the weekend, and also missed the midweek game. The French youth international is now training with the U23 squad after failing to report for first-team training earlier in the week to try and force through a move.

Chelsea are facing a similar situation in their pursuit of Gordon, with Everton reluctant to part with the young winger. The Blues' initial bid of £40 million was rejected, but the West London club informed the Toffees about their willingness to pay £60 million including add-ons to get the deal over the line.

Frank Lampard confirmed Chelsea's interest in signing the England U21 international after Everton's Carabao Cup win. The former Chelsea midfielder remained adamant about wanting to retain Gordon, while also indicating that the club had no need to cash in on the Englishman, who has three years remaining on his current deal.

"We're aware of the interest of Chelsea as the world is now," Lampard told talkSPORT. "He's our player and the latest is the same as what I said after the game against Nottingham Forest – he's our player and he's got three years left on his contract."

Aubameyang, on the contrary, is being viewed as a short-term fix to solve Tuchel's problems in the number nine position. The German coach allowed Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to leave this summer, and is seeing his side struggle for goals without a quality number nine at his disposal.

Chelsea have been in talks with FC Barcelona for a number of weeks, but the two clubs are unable to reach an agreement. The Catalan giants are demanding €30 million (£25.2m) for the Gabon international, but the Blues have offered a fee of around £16 million and are unwilling to pay over the odds for the 33-year-old.

The West London club have eight days to resolve their stand-offs with the aforementioned clubs if they want to fulfill Tuchel's wishes. If Chelsea do manage to agree all three deals for a combined £145 million, it will take their spending for the summer over £250 million.