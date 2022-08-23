Chelsea are exploring alternate options after failing to reach an agreement with FC Barcelona over a deal for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Thomas Tuchel wants to bring the former Arsenal striker to Stamford Bridge, but the Blues are not willing to overpay.

The two clubs have been in talks for a number of weeks, with the Catalan outfit ready to allow Aubameyang to leave despite only signing him in January. Barcelona need to raise funds to register Jules Kounde, and Xavi is well stocked in attack following the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Despite holding talks on numerous occasions, Chelsea have been unable to convince Barcelona to lower their asking price. The Catalans are demanding around €30 million while the English top-flight club have thus far offered €17.7 million plus full back Marcos Alonso, who is also wanted by Barcelona.

The La Liga giants want a straight cash offer for Aubameyang, who has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League club. According to Sport, Barcelona's reluctance to veer from their demands has seen Chelsea look at alternative options.

Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata has emerged as a potential candidate. The Spaniard, who has previously spent two seasons at Stamford Bridge, remains available for transfer despite being reintegrated into Diego Simeone's squad following his return from a two-year loan spell with Juventus.

The 29-year-old has started the season in fine form under Simeone, scoring two goals in as many league starts. Morata, who has two years remaining on his contract, could be available for around €24 million, while also being four years younger than Aubameyang.

As per The Athletic, Manchester United have also made enquiries as to Morata's availability this summer. Erik ten Hag is desperate to reinforce his forward line, and has identified the Spain international as a potential option alongside the likes of Ajax's Antony and PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo.

Tuchel's first choice, however, remains to be Aubameyang after having worked with the forward during their time together at Borussia Dortmund. The German coach is pushing Chelsea to reach an agreement with Barcelona, but is aware about the club's aversion to overpay for the 33-year-old forward, who is considered a short-term fix.

Initially, the Gabon international made it known that he was not keen to end his stay at the Camp Nou after just seven months. Since then, Aubameyang's stance has changed after realising his chances of regular game time have severely diminished.

The former Gunners star was an unused substitute for Barcelona's 4-1 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday. At the moment, apart from Lewandowski, the likes of Ansu Fati and Raphinha have also moved ahead in the pecking order, which could see him push harder for a return to the Premier League this summer.