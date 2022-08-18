Thomas Tuchel is looking to revamp his forward line this summer, leaving a number of current Chelsea attackers facing a spell on the sidelines. Christian Pulisic, a £58 million signing from Borussia Dortmund, is among the attacking talent looking for a way out after falling out of favour.

Manchester United have emerged as the frontrunners for Pulisic's signature, with the Red Devils keen on signing the American on a season-long loan. The Old Trafford club has approached Chelsea over signing the United States international as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his forward line.

The 23-year-old is frustrated by the lack of game time under Tuchel, and wants to find a solution away from Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are aware of his desire to leave this summer, and are likely to sanction a move in order to make room for new players on the German coach's agenda.

According to The Athletic, United are keen to sign Pulisic, with Ten Hag interested in the American's ability to play on either wing or as a number 10. The winger, who is also wanted by Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid, is said to prefer a move to Old Trafford.

Chelsea are planning a major investment into the forward line after Tuchel allowed Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to leave this summer. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the German coach's top target for a new number nine with talks underway with FC Barcelona.

The Gabon international could be offloaded by the Catalan club if Chelsea meet their £25 million valuation. Aubameyang is open to the idea of returning to the Premier League after only leaving in January following his acrimonious exit from Arsenal.

Along with Aubameyang, Everton winger Anthony Gordon is the other attacker on top of Tuchel's wanted list. The England U21 international had a breakthrough 2021-22 campaign with the Toffees, and is now wanted by a host of top clubs in England.

Everton boss Frank Lampard is reluctant to let the young Englishman leave. The Goodison Park outfit already rejected a £45 million bid from the Blues. However, despite their defiance, it is thought that a bid of around £50 million is likely to be accepted.

The arrival of Aubameyang and Gordon this summer will further limit Pulisic's game time. The American is keen to play regularly ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in December, and could be a welcome addition to United's goal shy frontline.