"Chicago Fire" season 8 episode 20 will now serve as the season finale due to the coronavirus pandemic. NBC's long-running drama television series was cut short after the COVID-19 outbreak forced the showrunners to suspend the production of future episodes. Therefore, showrunners decided to run next week's episode as the final episode for this season. Want to know how it all ends?

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" season 8 episode 20. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The network had originally booked 23 episodes for the eighth season of "Chicago Fire." However, the cast and the crew were only able to complete 20 episodes so far. Therefore, fans be prepared to bid goodbye to their favourite show and know that there will be no new episode after Wednesday, April 15.

"Chicago Fire" season 8 episode 20 is titled "51's Original Bell" and it is expected to bring a brilliant yet intense storyline. By the look of the description of the episode, fans are assured that the episode won't fall short of drama they expect in a typical finale.

As per the synopsis, one of their own will be injured and fight to survive. Meanwhile, Lt. Severide will step forward to help out. Severide is not only trying to help, but he is also obsessed about helping this person heal and recover soon. The accident happens when firefighters are on a duty call.

Meanwhile, Foster has a big decision to make in the upcoming segment possibly about her future in the organisation. Elsewhere, Stella finds herself dealing with her concerns about her high school trainee.

"When one of 51's own gets injured on a call, Lt. Severide becomes obsessed with helping out. Foster contemplates a big decision. Kidd is concerned for one of her high school trainees," reads the official synopsis for "Chicago Fire" season finale via Spoiler TV.

Fans are informed that the post was written ahead of the broadcast of episode 19 featuring Cruz and Chloe's wedding day. Therefore, the details remain scarce. The network is yet to unveil the promo and it is expected to be out after the broadcast of "Light Things Up" this Wednesday. So, stay tuned.

"Chicago Fire" season 8 episode 20 airs April 15 on NBC.