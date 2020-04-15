"Chicago Med" Season 5 is set to air its finale ahead of its original schedule due to coronavirus shutdown. The showrunners were forced to halt the production of the remaining episodes and are now concluding the season early with episode 20. Here is everything we know so far about season 5 finale.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" season 5 episode 20. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

"Chicago Med" season 5 finale is titled "A Needle in the Heart" and it will see our favourite doctors put everything on the line to save their patients. As per the official synopsis via Spoiler TV, Dr. Ethan Choi takes the centre stage when he is faced with a difficult situation where he must save a child. He puts his life in danger in an attempt to avoid the disaster.

Meanwhile, Dr. Crockett has unexpected visitors who will force him to recall his past. This seems to be a brilliant opportunity to learn more about Crockett and his life. Two New Orleans detectives arrive with questions about Crockett's past.

Elsewhere, Dr. Charles and his daughter will share an important moment where he provides his teenage daughter fatherly advice after days of struggle to connect with her.

The promo for "Chicago Med" season 5 finale suggests a hostage situation in Chicago wherein Dr. Ethan is forced to come forth as a hero. In the next chapter of the series, fans will see the doctor do the "unthinkable."

Even though this episode was not designed to be the finale, fans are assured that a lot is happening and the next hour will be nothing less than eventful and dramatic. Speaking with TV Guide, showrunner Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider suggest that the show will end on a good note.

"It ends on a note of hope for Ethan and April, for Will and Hannah, for Natalie and Crockett, and for Charles and his daughter Anna," the bosses suggest.

Shedding light on the future of Ethan and April's damaged relationship, the showrunners reveals that the episode will unveil how it impacts the doctor.

"Ethan is a heroic and selfless guy — nevertheless, his regrets about April definitely affect his actions in this episode," Frolov and Schneider teased.

"Chicago Med" Season 5 finale airs Wednesday on NBC.