Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson allegedly sent a series of chilling messages following his 2020 arrest, including warnings about going to 'war' and claims that videos stored overseas could eventually be released, according to court documents.

The messages have resurfaced following Panettiere's death at 36, but there is no indication in the documents that they are connected to the circumstances surrounding her death.

Brian Hickerson's Alleged 'War' Texts Revealed

Obtained by TMZ, the messages were detailed in a probable cause warrant connected to Hickerson's 2020 domestic violence case involving Panettiere.

In one alleged text, Hickerson wrote, 'Time to go to war I guess.'

Another message allegedly referred to videos, stating, 'After Wyoming and LA disappears, so do the videos.'

Hickerson also allegedly claimed that material stored overseas with people connected to him would be released if he were sent to prison.

According to the document, he allegedly wrote that the material could hurt Panettiere's name while simultaneously supporting his own position. The messages were reportedly reviewed by police as part of the investigation into the allegations against Hickerson.

Was Hayden Panettiere Being Intimidated?

Police reportedly believed the messages were an attempt to intimidate Panettiere into dropping the case. One alleged text told the actress that the situation was a 'very simple fix' and that she needed to make 'one phone call.'

Another allegedly read, 'I don't want to go to court, for you. I will be f***ing fine in court, trust me, it's for you.'

A further message allegedly warned Panettiere to speak with Hickerson before he became defensive and started contacting other people by email.

The documents therefore provide a detailed account of the alleged communications surrounding the 2020 arrest. The statements remain allegations contained in court records and should not be treated as proven facts.

Hickerson's 2020 Arrest and Domestic Violence Case

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Hickerson and Panettiere dated on and off from 2018 to 2020. Their relationship came under scrutiny after Hickerson was arrested in California in 2019 following a separate domestic violence incident involving the actress.

Those charges were ultimately dropped after Panettiere declined to testify in court.

Hickerson was arrested again in February 2020 following an alleged physical altercation with Panettiere in Wyoming. He was later sentenced to one year in jail, although the sentence was suspended. He was instead ordered to serve one year of probation.

The newly reported court documents relate to that period and detail the messages allegedly sent after his arrest.

Hayden Panettiere Died at 36

Panettiere died in South Carolina on 16 August at the age of 36.

Her father, Skip Panettiere, confirmed the actress' death in a statement, describing her as an 'incredible light' who brought love and joy to those around her.

Panettiere is survived by her parents and her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya.

Hickerson was reportedly present when Panettiere was found dead. A source previously told Us that the former couple 'always remained in contact' despite their break-ups.

The resurfacing of the Brian Hickerson texts has therefore drawn renewed attention to the troubled history of their relationship, although the documents do not establish a connection between the alleged 2020 messages and Panettiere's death.

Brian Hickerson's Seen Outside Family Home

Days after Panettiere's death, police were reportedly seen outside Hickerson's family home in South Carolina on Wednesday, 19 August. The reason for the police presence has not been publicly disclosed in the information available.

Meanwhile, Hickerson has not publicly addressed Panettiere's death or the alleged threatening texts detailed in the 2020 court documents.