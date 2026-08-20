Hayden Panettiere's death has brought renewed attention to her troubled history with Brian Hickerson after a neighbour revealed that a West Hollywood homeowners' association once warned residents to call 911 if he returned to the property. The warning, reportedly posted in August 2025, came after years of complaints about Hickerson's alleged behaviour around Panettiere's home.

The revelation adds another layer to questions surrounding the Hayden Panettiere death investigation, although there is currently no indication that Hickerson has been identified as a suspect in her death.

Panettiere's HOA Issued Warning About Brian Hickerson

Mia Terrazas, who lived one door down from Panettiere's West Hollywood condo, told TMZ that the HOA put up a warning poster featuring Hickerson's photograph in late August 2025.

According to Terrazas, residents were instructed not to allow Hickerson into the building and to call police if he was seen anywhere on the property. She said the warning followed years of disturbances allegedly involving Hickerson.

Terrazas said Panettiere had purchased the condo after moving from New York and claimed Hickerson had been living there for around two years.

The warning was reportedly removed about a week later after Terrazas said she was told Hickerson was no longer considered a threat.

Hayden Panettiere's Neighbour Says She Called 911

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Terrazas also described her concerns about Hickerson in another interview, saying she was 'terrified' of him.

She claimed she called 911 at least half a dozen times because of disturbances at Panettiere's apartment. Her account provides additional details about the concerns some neighbours reportedly had while Hickerson was living at the property.

The HOA warning is particularly significant in the context of Hickerson's previous legal troubles involving Panettiere, although it does not establish any connection between those incidents and the circumstances surrounding the actress' death.

Brian Hickerson's Domestic Violence Case

Hickerson was arrested in 2020 after police accused him of punching Panettiere in the face. He later pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence charges and served jail time.

Terrazas said she believed Hickerson was dangerous while he lived with Panettiere and remained concerned about his presence even after a court-issued no-contact order.

The history has renewed interest in the relationship between Panettiere and Hickerson as authorities investigate the circumstances of her death.

What Happened to Hayden Panettiere?

Panettiere was found unresponsive inside an Airbnb in South Carolina on Sunday afternoon. According to the report, Hickerson was asleep in another room when his brother, Zach, entered the property and discovered Panettiere in an armchair.

She was reportedly in cardiac arrest and could not be resuscitated. She was subsequently pronounced dead.

Importantly, cardiac arrest describes the immediate medical event and is not necessarily the underlying cause of death. Authorities have not publicly established a final cause of death based on the information provided.

Is Hickerson a Suspect in Hayden Panettiere's Death?

The circumstances have prompted questions about whether Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend is a suspect, but the available information does not establish that Hickerson is being treated as a suspect in the death investigation.

Police and the coroner's office are investigating Panettiere's death, while the Drug Enforcement Administration is assisting with parallel death probes.

The previous HOA warning, Hickerson's domestic violence conviction and neighbours' concerns are separate from the ongoing investigation. Any determination about Hickerson's involvement would depend on findings by authorities.

At present, the investigation into Hayden Panettiere's death remains ongoing.