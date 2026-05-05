Delta Air Lines has triggered backlash after confirming it will remove free snacks and drinks on flights under 350 miles, a move that affects hundreds of daily routes and thousands of passengers.

The policy, set to take effect from May 19, will eliminate onboard food and beverage service on approximately 450 daily flights, primarily short-haul routes across the United States.

Under the new system, passengers travelling in Main Cabin and Comfort+ on shorter routes will receive no complimentary snacks or drinks, while those on flights of 350 miles or more will continue to receive standard service.

First-class passengers, however, will remain unaffected and continue to receive full service regardless of flight duration.

Delta Says Change Is About 'Consistency'

The airline has defended the move as part of a broader effort to standardise onboard service across its network.

In an interview with People, a company spokesperson said: 'Beginning May 19, Delta is adjusting onboard beverage service to create a more consistent experience across our network. Customers travelling in Delta Comfort and Delta Main on flights 350 miles and above will now receive full beverage and snack service, while shorter flights will no longer offer food and beverage service—with the exception of Delta First, which always receives full service.'

He also stressed that cabin crew would continue to prioritise customer care, even on flights where no food or drink is served.

However, critics argue that the justification does little to offset the perception that passengers are losing a long-standing perk.

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Passengers React With Frustration

The decision has triggered a wave of online criticism, with travellers questioning why a major airline would remove even basic refreshments from short flights.

Some passengers have pointed out that complimentary snacks have long been a standard feature of US domestic flights, even on relatively short routes.

Others argue that, while the flights affected may be brief, they still constitute a paid service that should include basic amenities.

On social media, reactions have ranged from mild disappointment to outright frustration, with some users contrasting the cuts with rising ticket prices and airline profits.

Cost Pressures and Industry Shifts

Industry analysts suggest the decision reflects broader financial pressures facing airlines, including rising fuel costs and operational challenges.

Jet fuel prices have risen sharply in recent months, tightening margins across the aviation sector.

Airlines have historically made similar adjustments during periods of cost pressure, often scaling back complimentary services in economy cabins to reduce expenses.

In fact, Delta had already eliminated snacks and drinks on flights under 250 miles as far back as 2015, with incremental reductions continuing in subsequent years.

The latest move extends that strategy further, effectively removing all onboard refreshments from a larger share of short-haul routes.

A Growing Divide Between Premium and Economy Travel

The change also highlights a widening gap between premium and economy travel experiences.

While standard passengers lose access to complimentary snacks, premium cabin travellers continue to enjoy full service, reinforcing a tiered system that prioritises higher-paying customers.

This aligns with Delta's broader strategy of focusing on premium offerings, which have become an increasingly important source of revenue for the airline in recent years.

Critics argue that such moves risk alienating economy passengers, who may feel they are paying more for fewer benefits.

What Passengers Can Expect Next

For now, travellers on affected routes will need to plan ahead by either bringing their own food on board or purchasing items at the airport before departure.

Airlines typically allow passengers to carry snacks through security, meaning the practical impact may be manageable for some. However, the symbolic shift, removing even minimal onboard hospitality, has struck a nerve.

The controversy reflects a larger question facing the aviation industry: how far can airlines cut services before passengers push back more strongly?

A Small Change With a Big Reaction

While removing snacks on short flights may seem minor in isolation, the reaction underscores how sensitive travellers are to service changes, particularly when they involve visible reductions.

For Delta, the move may achieve operational efficiencies and cost savings. But for passengers, it has become a flashpoint in the ongoing debate over value, comfort, and what should be included in the price of a ticket.

As airlines continue to balance profitability with customer expectations, even the smallest perks, like a packet of biscuits or a soft drink, can become surprisingly significant.