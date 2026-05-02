US President Donald Trump has announced the cancellation of tariffs on British whisky imports after a high-profile four-day state visit by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The official visit is seen as a diplomatic gesture and a noteworthy shift in transatlantic trade relations.

The decision to remove the tariffs came at the conclusion of the royal visit which took place from 27 April to 30 April 2026. The royal mission included engagements across Washington DC, Virginia and New Yor, meetings at the White House and a state banquet.

King Charles III also delivered a historic address at the United States Congress, becoming only the second British monarch to do so, following his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1991. The speech took place on 28 April 2026 in the US Capitol.

Trump's Whisky Tariff Exemption to Honour King Charles

In a statement posted on social media, Trump said the tariffs on whisky would be lifted 'in honour of the King and Queen'. Trump also credited the British monarchs with influencing his decision.

Trump also said that the move would reestablish trade cooperation between Scotland's whisky producers and American bourbon makers, specifically in the exchange of oak barrels needed for aging spirits.

The tariffs, previously set at 10% and scheduled to rise to 25%, had been imposed as part of broader trade measures during Trump's second presidency. Their removal is expected to provide immediate relief to the Scotch whisky industry, which relies heavily on exports to the US, its largest overseas market.

Industry leaders and trade groups have welcomed the announcement, noting that the tariffs had contributed to declining export values and disrupted longstanding supply chains. Data suggests US imports of Scotch whisky fell sharply during the tariff period, underscoring the economic impact on producers.

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Who Deserves Credit for the Lifting of Whisky Tariffs

King Charles' role in securing the tariff rollback has drawn significant attention worldwide. During the royal visit, the monarch engaged in several rounds of diplomatic discussions with the US president, emphasising the importance of the historic ties between the US and UK.

Analysts have described the outcome of King Charles' US visit as 'soft power' in his ability to influence international affairs in a non-confrontational way. Trump himself acknowledged the King's influence, remarking that the King succeeded in persuading him where others had not. Buckingham Palace responded with appreciation, highlighting the positive implications for the British whisky industry.

However, Trump's decision to lift the tariffs has also sparked political debate within the UK. Scottish leaders and UK government officials have clashed over who deserves credit for the breakthrough, with some pointing to earlier lobbying efforts and others emphasizing the significance of the royal visit.

Economic and Strategic Implications of Whisky Tariff

The removal of tariffs is expected to rejuvenate the Scotch whisky sector, which had faced mounting financial pressure since their introduction. Beyond immediate economic benefits, the move signals a potential easing of trade tensions between the US and the UK.

Experts say the decision could also strengthen collaboration between Scottish distilleries and American bourbon producers, particularly in the shared use of barrels—a key component in whisky production.

More broadly, the tariff rollback may indicate a shift toward more cooperative trade policies following a period of protectionist measures. While some uncertainty remains about the long-term trajectory of US trade strategy, the gesture has been widely interpreted as a goodwill signal toward one of America's closest allies.