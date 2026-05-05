A Canadian Premier League player goes viral for promoting his personal business after scoring a goal.

Inter Toronto Striker Tomasz Skublak has stunned football fans with his unusual yet entertaining post-goal celebration. The forward made headlines with his dominant performance during the club's 4-1 victory over reigning champions Atlético Ottawa at home.

Upon finding the back of the net, the 28-year-old opted for a stunt never before seen in professional football. He did not perform a traditional slide or a corner flag celebration. Instead, he rushed directly towards the nearest broadcast camera.

Skublak leaned down and reached into his sock. He pulled out a small, blue rectangular object that left commentators confused: It was a business card for his own real estate firm.

Holding the card directly to the lens, Skublak looked into the camera with a grin. He then made a clear 'call me' gesture with his other hand.

Despite being elated, Skublak remained focused on the pitch. Later in the contest, he found the net for a second time. The brace capped off a memorable night for the player as well as his burgeoning property business.

Need a goal? You can call Inter Toronto's Tomasz Skublak☎️



Do you need a home in Ontario? You can also call Tomasz Skublak📞



🔴 Watch #CPLSoccer on OneSoccer pic.twitter.com/ZGyeZxdXwI — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) May 2, 2026

The Gimmick Worked

As expected, Skublak has become an overnight sensation. His latest on-field gimmick has since gone viral across social media platforms.

The very footage of him holding his business card reached the front page of the Reddit /r/soccer within hours and has already racked up hundreds of thousands of impressions.

Skublak is still a newcomer to the squad. It is only his first season with Inter Toronto but his impact has been immediate. Multiple media outlets are already calling him a star following his viral celebration.

A Man of 'Two Hats'

Skublak is a mainstay of the Canadian football scene. He is currently a full-time striker in Canada's top professional division.

However, his life extends far beyond the pitch. He also operates as a successful real estate agent in Toronto area.

'I'm a man of two hats. So, full-time footballer here at Inter Toronto, as well as a full-time realtor,' Skublak explained after the match via Northern Tribune. 'I've been doing that for about three years now. Figured I spend a lot of money on marketing for my business outside of football, so get some free marketing here, and I did what I did.'

The dual nature of his career highlights a harsh reality for domestic football athletes in Canada. In the Canadian Premier League, many players must balance two worlds like Skublak to make more money.

Most of them, Skublak included, earn a minimum salary of roughly £16,200 (about $22,000) per year. This figure reflects the league's 2026 wage structures. The league operates under strict financial constraints. Total club salaries are currently capped at £987,456 (approximately $1,337,500). This budget must cover a full 23-man roster.

That said, most Canadian Premier League players are not playing to become wealthy. Instead, the Canadian pitch serves as a platform for those aiming to be recruited to higher international levels.

As for Skublak, his journey has not been a straight line. He previously played for Halifax in 2019. He managed to score four goals during that stint. Despite his contributions, the club eventually released him.

Being dropped from the professional ranks forced a change in perspective. He became a full-time real estate agent and he did not let go of it even after being signed by Inter Toronto.