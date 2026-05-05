In a coworking space in Jakarta, a marketing manager opens an email from a Polish software company she has never heard of. The product is what her team has been searching for. She has a question. She sends it. A reply arrives in Bahasa Indonesia eleven minutes later, in a tone that sounds like a real person who works at the company and understands her market. She converts. The Polish company books a deal it would not have known existed two years ago.

Multiply that scene by a few thousand, run it across a dozen languages and as many countries, and you have what Mikhail Antipkin describes as the most underreported business story of 2026.

'Mid-market companies are going global right now in numbers that nobody is tracking', said Antipkin, the founder of Vivo Chat and chief executive of an international technology group with offices in Hong Kong, Dubai, Limassol, and London. 'They are doing it without doing any of the things you used to have to do. No Asia office. No regional sales hire. No translation agency. They are just, quietly, suddenly present in markets that were closed to them last year.'

Why the Door Was Closed

For most of the past three decades, going international meant one of two things. Either you were Coca-Cola, with the capital to open a regional headquarters in every meaningful market, or you were not, in which case you stayed home and told yourself the domestic market was big enough. The middle path almost never existed. A 200-person British software company that wanted to sell into Brazil faced a wall of fixed costs that had nothing to do with the product. Local language support. Local hours. Local payment methods. Each one solvable in isolation, all of them together prohibitive.

Antipkin, who has run companies on four continents, watched this dynamic play out for fifteen years before he became convinced something was about to change.

'The math was always wrong for the mid-market', he said. 'You had to spend six figures to find out whether a market wanted you. Most companies could not justify that, so they did not try, and the markets stayed unserved. It was not a failure of demand. It was a failure of access.'

Eleven Minutes in Bahasa Indonesia

What changed, in Antipkin's reading, is the cost of being present in a market without physically being there. A unified messaging platform with an AI agent layer can now answer a customer in fluent Bahasa Indonesia at three in the morning Jakarta time, in the company's brand voice, with full context on the customer's history, for a fraction of what it would cost to staff a single support seat in any country. The same agent can handle Vietnamese the next minute, Portuguese the minute after that, and Arabic the minute after that.

The eleven-minute response time in the Jakarta scene above is a number Antipkin tracks because it decides whether a customer in a foreign market converts or moves on.

'Foreign customers are testing you', he said. 'They are asking themselves whether you are real, whether you take them seriously, whether you are worth the risk of a credit card from a country you have never heard of. Eleven minutes says yes. Eleven hours says no. The technology has finally caught up to the difference.'

The Companies Nobody Is Writing About

Asked which businesses are taking advantage of the shift, Antipkin offered a list that does not look like a venture capital portfolio. 'It is not the AI startups', he said. 'It is a Czech company that makes specialty machine parts. It is an Egyptian skincare brand. It is a Greek olive oil exporter that opened up Korea this year and is now doing more revenue there than in any European market. None of these companies are sexy. None are getting written about. All of them are winning the global expansion story of 2026, and most of them did not exist outside their home markets eighteen months ago.'

The pattern is consistent. Mid-market companies, often family-owned or founder-led, with a product that has international appeal but no obvious path to international distribution. The kind of company that for thirty years was written off as a domestic player. The kind that, until recently, would have spent a year and half a million dollars to find out whether a market in Southeast Asia wanted them, and quietly gave up when the answer took too long to arrive.

'These are the businesses that are going to define the next decade of trade', Antipkin said. 'Not the multinationals. They were already global. The story is the businesses that finally got to play.'

Why the Window Matters

Antipkin is direct about what he calls the asymmetry of the current moment. The technology is mature enough to deploy. The cost is low enough to justify. Most competitors in most categories have not yet realised what is possible. Each of those three conditions is temporary.

'Eighteen months from now, a Korean customer is going to expect a same-day reply in Korean from any international vendor she considers', he said. 'It will be the baseline. The companies that built that capability in 2026 are going to look like geniuses. The ones that wait are going to be playing catch-up against competitors who already own the relationships. This is one of those moments where the cost of moving early is small and the cost of moving late is enormous. I have seen maybe four of these in twenty years. They do not last.'

The Operator's Read

Antipkin built his group across Hong Kong, Dubai, Limassol, and London because those four cities together cover almost every time zone that matters for global commerce. The structure was deliberate. 'I built for a future I thought was five years away', he said. 'It turns out it was eighteen months away. We were ready. Now my job is to help the next wave of mid-market companies get ready before the window closes.'

The Jakarta marketing manager in the opening scene did not know any of this when she sent her question. She just wanted an answer in her language at a useful hour. She got one. Multiplied across thousands of conversations a day, that simple expectation is reshaping who gets to participate in the global economy. For the first time in a generation, the answer is starting to include almost everyone.

ABOUT THE SOURCE

Mikhail Antipkin is the founder of Vivo Chat, an AI-powered customer communication platform, and the chief executive of an international technology group with offices in Hong Kong, Dubai, Limassol, and London. His ventures span payment systems, software development, and gaming, with a combined turnover exceeding $100 million. He has been building and scaling businesses since 2003 and currently leads a team of more than 1,100 employees across four continents.