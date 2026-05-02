A food influencer known as Cian has been criticised online after posting a viral TikTok video in which he branded a famous Tokyo pudding stall a 'tourist trap', sparking debate over food reviews, cultural respect and influencer behaviour.

The creator, who is known for posting travel and street food content, shared footage of himself visiting a long-running dessert stall in Japan that has become popular on social media. The vendor is widely recognised online for serving a traditional custard pudding and for an animated plating style that has attracted queues of tourists and food lovers.

However, what began as a highly anticipated tasting quickly turned into controversy after Cian delivered a blunt verdict once he finally secured a serving.

Who Is Cian?

Cian is a TikTok food and travel creator whose videos focus on street food, trending restaurants and viral dishes from around the world. His content often features first-time reactions to popular destinations and highly rated eateries.

The Tokyo pudding video has become one of his most talked-about uploads, drawing attention not only for the review itself but for the backlash that followed.

Repeated Visits Before Trying The Tokyo Dessert

In the clip, Cian explained that he had tried several times to buy the pudding during his trip but found it sold out on each previous attempt.

He said the stall only makes around 50 portions a day, which has helped build its reputation online and contributed to frequent queues.

After eventually purchasing the dessert, his tone changed quickly from excitement to disappointment as he began tasting it on camera.

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Cian Criticises Taste And Texture

During the review, Cian described the pudding as bitter and lacking the quality he expected after seeing its popularity online. He also compared the texture to 'egg whites', suggesting it did not justify the hype surrounding the stall.

In his strongest criticism, he referred to the business as a 'tourist trap', a remark that rapidly spread across social media and drew sharp reactions from viewers.

Despite his negative assessment, he continued eating the pudding while commenting on the flavour and texture in real time.

He also mentioned the elderly vendor's decades-long history at the stall and the theatrical style used while serving customers, which many visitors consider part of the attraction.

Tokyo Pudding Stall Already Had Viral Fame

The dessert stall featured in the video is a small Tokyo business known for limited daily production and its long-standing place in the local food scene.

It has previously been highlighted by tourists and food creators for its nostalgic feel, handmade presentation and scarcity, with customers often arriving early in hopes of securing a serving before it sells out.

That reputation helped turn the pudding into a must-try stop for many travellers visiting the Japanese capital.

Online Reaction Divides TikTok Users

The video has been widely shared across TikTok, where reactions have been mixed. Some users defended Cian's right to give an honest opinion, arguing that viral popularity does not guarantee quality.

Others said the comments crossed a line, criticising the tone used towards a small traditional vendor and accusing the influencer of showing disrespect while travelling abroad.

Reactions to the TikTok clip posted by Cian show users remain divided over whether blunt food criticism is acceptable or whether creators should show more sensitivity when reviewing long-established cultural food businesses.