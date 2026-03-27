A Reddit post alleging to reveal secret exploitative practices at a major food delivery company went viral in January 2026, only to be exposed as a fabricated hoax generated and boosted by artificial intelligence (AI).

​The post shared by a Redditor later identified as 'Trowaway_whistleblow' who claimed to be a 'software engineer-turned-whistleblower' on r/Confessions described shocking internal practices at an unnamed delivery app, later assumed to be DoorDash.

Read more Viral 'China Dogs Escape' Story Exposed as Fake — Was It AI Trickery or a Wild Misinformation Hoax? Viral 'China Dogs Escape' Story Exposed as Fake — Was It AI Trickery or a Wild Misinformation Hoax?

​The poster wrote that delivery workers were labelled as 'human assets,' measured by a supposedly real 'desperation score,' and that their wages were siphoned through 'predictive modeling' to keep base pay artificially low, while priority delivery features were dismissed as psychological tricks on customers rather than genuine service improvements, per Business Insider.

He also wrote that they attend weekly sprint planning meetings where Product Managers (PMs) discuss ways to increase revenue by small margins (0.4%). According to the post, drivers are referred to as 'human assets' in the company's database schemas, and employees are treated 'like resource nodes in a video game, not fathers and mothers trying to pay rent.'

He described 'Priority Delivery' as a 'total scam,' saying it had been marketed internally as a 'psychological value add.' According to the post, paying the additional $2.99 simply changes a setting in the order JSON, but the dispatch system ignores it entirely. He added that despite the extra charge, 'Priority Delivery' does not actually exist and has no effect on delivery speed.

​'Desperation Score'

​The Reddit post claimed that DoorDash employed a hidden metric called the 'Desperation Score,' designed to track how urgently drivers needed cash. According to the author, drivers who consistently accepted low-paying orders at odd hours were flagged as 'high desperation,' and the algorithm would allegedly limit their access to higher-paying jobs.​

The supposed logic was that drivers desperate enough to take any job could be offered less for the same work, while 'casual' drivers received better-paying runs to keep them engaged. The post framed this system as a form of gamification that disadvantaged full-time workers while protecting corporate margins.

AI-Generated Hoax Confirmed

​While these claims spread rapidly online, journalists later confirmed the story was an AI-generated hoax, with no evidence of a 'Desperation Score,' 'human assets,' ranking, or intentional priority delivery manipulation.

​Despite being fabricated, the narrative resonated with gig workers and the public in general. Drivers have long raised concerns about opaque algorithms affecting pay and job assignments, making the hoax feel entirely plausible. Reddit and social media users shared the post widely, saying it mirrored experiences with inconsistent earnings and lack of transparency, according to Nation's Restaurant News.

​Within days, the thread garnered massive attention, receiving upvotes upwards of 87,000 on Reddit, and being shared across platforms including X (formerly Twitter), where screenshots of the post amassed tens of millions of views. Users reacting to the content often expressed anger and empathy for drivers, with some prominent public figures amplifying the message before its authenticity was checked.

DoorDash Refuting Claims

​Tony Xu, DoorDash CEO, refuted the claims, insisting that drivers are not treated as 'human assets' and that no 'Desperation Score' exists via a post on X. The post read, 'This is not DoorDash, and I would fire anyone who promoted or tolerated the kind of culture described in this Reddit post.'

​The Verge later confirmed the whistleblower's confession, which became widely regarded as the 'DoorDash Deep Throat,' was a fabrication. The Reddit poster had created fake evidence, including an AI-generated Uber Eats badge and a PDF claiming to support the story. These items were entirely manufactured to make the hoax appear credible, according to The Verge.

​The original Reddit post was also tested with multiple AI detectors, most of which flagged it as likely AI-generated, while a few gave mixed results. Additional reporting confirmed that even the badge image was AI-generated, cementing that the viral claims were false.