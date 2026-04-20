MrBeast is facing backlash online after launching a new version of his challenge format, in which contestants are reportedly attempting to eat their way through an entire grocery store for a $1 million (£790,000) prize. Critics on social media have described the idea as 'psychological warfare' and questioned whether the challenge has gone too far.

The discussion began after viral posts claimed that in an earlier version of the challenge, contestants stayed inside a grocery store for 67 days without contact with the outside world. According to those posts, they were even offered $250,000 (£197,500) but still refused to leave.

Another MrBeast Challenge Under Fire

For context, MrBeast is known for creating large-scale online challenge videos in which contestants compete for substantial cash prizes by completing difficult or unusual tasks. His videos often place participants in controlled environments where they remain for extended periods while competing for money.

In this case, the challenge has reportedly evolved from a $250,000 (£197,500) isolation challenge inside a grocery store to a new version offering $1 million (£790,000) for eating through the entire store's stock.

MrBeast had to modify a challenge for the FIRST time after contestants REFUSED to leave a grocery store for $250K despite spending 67 days disconnected from the outside world 😳🏪👀



The challenge is now to EAT the entire grocery store for a chance at $1 MILLION… which could… pic.twitter.com/DtxPTr30os — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) April 18, 2026

The earlier version is said to have kept people inside the store for more than two months without normal contact with family or the outside world. This has sparked much of the current criticism, with viewers questioning how extreme the challenges are becoming.

Social Media Says It's 'Psychological Warfare'

The strongest reaction online has focused on the mental strain of the challenge. Many users say the idea feels like 'psychological warfare,' arguing that it goes beyond normal entertainment and places people under extreme pressure for money.

'At what point does this stop being a challenge and start being psychological warfare?' one user commented.

One widely shared comment described the format as a 'modern-day psychological experiment on desperate people.' The post argued that asking people to stay isolated for long periods while competing for money changes the nature of the content entirely.

MrBeast isn't running a challenge anymore, he's running a modern-day psychological experiment on desperate people. $1M to destroy your body and miss your kids' childhood? This is dystopian hunger games, not entertainment. — KING SOLOMON 🟦 (@kingsolo4reall) April 19, 2026

Read more YouTuber Rosanna Pansino Warns Parents, Calls Mrbeast 'Extremely Dangerous' and That She 'Knows Too Much' YouTuber Rosanna Pansino Warns Parents, Calls Mrbeast 'Extremely Dangerous' and That She 'Knows Too Much'

Another user said it is wrong to 'torture people as long as they agree to it for money,' pointing to the idea that consent does not always remove ethical concerns when large financial rewards are involved.

Others questioned the emotional cost, with one post asking why contestants could not simply be paid the $250,000 (£197,500) and allowed to leave instead of extending the challenge further. Another said the content now feels 'dystopian,' suggesting that real-life stress is being turned into entertainment for views.

Supporters of the format argue that contestants choose to take part and understand the risks before joining. Critics, however, say financial pressure can make those choices more complicated, especially when the rewards are life-changing sums like $250,000 (£197,500) or $1 million (£790,000).

There are also speculations that MrBeast's challenge videos are becoming more extreme in order to keep audiences engaged. Some viewers say the focus has shifted from creativity to escalation, with bigger prizes and longer isolation replacing simpler formats.

'I don't understand why he simply couldn't give 250k each and be done? 2 whole months disconnected from world and away from family wasn't enough? feel like the deserve it. squeezing them for every bit of content is just evil.'

Controversial MrBeast Challenges

This is not the first time MrBeast has been criticised for the kinds of challenges he runs. One common format he uses is known as 'last to leave' challenges.

In these videos, contestants are placed inside a closed space, such as a house or a marked area, and told they must stay there for as long as possible to win a large cash prize. Some versions have reportedly lasted for days or even weeks, with participants cut off from normal life and away from friends and family.

While everyone agrees to take part, some viewers say staying isolated for that long for entertainment can still place significant mental pressure on people.

Another example is his 'Squid Game'-style challenge, inspired by the Netflix series. In this video, contestants played real-life versions of games from the show for a large cash prize. No one was harmed and safety rules were in place, but critics said it still felt uncomfortable because participants were competing under financial pressure for a substantial reward.

Supporters argue it was harmless entertainment and an opportunity to change lives. Still, with these kinds of challenges recurring, many are left questioning why the money is not simply donated directly instead.