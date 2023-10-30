American rapper Chris Brown has been slapped with a lawsuit for beating up a man at a London nightclub. The alleged incident took place in February of this year at TAPE in London.

The lawsuit obtained by People claims that the singer hit Abe Diaw while "under the influence". He hit the man in the face with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila.

The lawsuit goes on to claim that the singer hit Diaw in the head with "crushing blows" and knocked him unconscious. The singer then allegedly "continued to ruthlessly stomp" on him for "30 seconds".

The 43-year-old man "ended up in the hospital with lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg," the lawsuit further stated.

This is not the first time that Brown has faced legal troubles. In 2021, he was named as the suspect in a battery report after a woman claimed that he slapped her hard on the head at his San Fernando Valley home.

Police responded to a call from the singer's home, where the woman recounted the incident to officers. She said the 32-year-old "smacked the back of her head so hard that her weave came off." However, the woman had no injuries, so no arrests were made.

In 2019, officers did a welfare check on him and were called to his home after he threw a massive yard sale in November. He was also involved in two legal charges involving his past girlfriends, first with Rihanna and then with Karrueche Tran.

Tran won a five-year restraining order against the singer in 2017 after she alleged that he threatened her with violence. As for Rihanna, Brown was put on probation for five years and sentenced to six months of community service after he left her bruised and bleeding during an altercation on the night of the Grammy Awards in 2009.

In 2017, he was accused of abusing and manhandling a transgender woman outside a West Hollywood gay club.

The victim was identified as Chris Lopez, a Hollywood socialite. The incident was said to have taken place in the early hours of December 15 outside The Abbey, a popular gay bar.

Lopez was heading to the famed bar after attending a Jumanji red carpet event when she saw Brown assaulting another man. The R&B star then started yelling at Lopez and her friends.

"Chris Brown starts yelling at my friend. I told him leave my friend alone, this is LA not like New York... you not gonna start s*** here," she said.

"He starts calling me a fake blonde b****, a fat b****... He must have said it 10 times". Lopez claimed that Brown followed her from the nearby Pump Restaurant to the gay bar and then shoved her before security stepped in.