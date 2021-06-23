Chris Brown is named as the suspect in a battery report after the alleged victim told cops that he slapped her hard on the head at his San Fernando Valley home over the weekend.

Police responded to a call from the singer's home where the woman recounted the incident to officers. She said the 32-year old "smacked the back of her head so hard that her weave came off." However, the woman had no injuries, so no arrests were made.

Representatives for the "Indigo" hitmaker and for the San Fernando Police Department have yet to comment on the alleged battery report. This is not the first time that police were called to the singer's home in the space of several months.

According to TMZ, in May, the Los Angeles Police Department received several calls about loud noises coming from his property. Officers arrived at his home to find a wild party going on. It turned out that Brown had 500 people come out for his birthday bash. Police had to break up the party at 2:00 a.m.

The event was documented on social media via videos and photos. Brown had set up a dance floor which was filled with partygoers. There were reportedly also motorbikes parked indoors and police had to direct traffic after people left the mansion.

Brown's brush with the police is nothing new. In 2019, officers did a welfare check on him and were called to his home after he threw a massive yard sale in November. He was also involved in two legal charges involving his past girlfriends, first with Rihanna and then with Karrueche Tran.

Tran won a five-year restraining order against the singer in 2017 after she alleged that he threatened her with violence. As for Rihanna, Brown was put on probation for five years and sentenced to six months of community service after he left her bruised and bleeding during an altercation on the night of the Grammy Awards in 2009. He was also given a restraining order, but since then, he and his ex-girlfriend have patched things up. Rihanna forgave him in 2012 and said they are "now very very close friends."