Chris Evans took to social media to vent out his anger at the man who randomly assaulted actor Rick Moranis on Oct. 1 on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, New York.

The "Captain America" star took to Twitter to reveal that he is seething mad after he read the news about the attack. "My blood is boiling," he wrote, and the actor asked for the man responsible be found and caught.

"Find this man. You don't touch Rick Moranis," Evans tweeted.

According to a report from Eyewitness News, the incident happened at 7:24 a.m. on West 70th Street near Central Park West. A man wearing a black "I (heart) NY" hoodie, black pants, and black backpack attacked the "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" star for no apparent reason.

A CCTV video of the incident showed the 67-year-old Moranis walking when the man, who was approaching his direction, suddenly punched him. The actor fell to the ground and the attacker just casually walked along as if nothing happened. The attack reportedly happened just a few blocks from the apartment building where Moranis' "Ghostbusters" character, Louis Tully, lived in the film.

The actor's representative, Troy Bailey, later confirmed the incident. He said the 1980s star hurt his head, hip, and back in the assault. Moranis was able to take himself to the hospital and reported the attack to local authorities afterwards.

"Rick Moranis was assaulted on the Upper West Side yesterday. He is fine but grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes," Bailey said in a statement.

Police are now looking for the suspect and released a clearer image of the man so locals can assist in the search and arrest. Anyone with knowledge about the incident or the attacker's identity is encouraged to call the New York Police Department's (NYPD) Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The NYPD also offered a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who can give information about the attacker's identity.

ðŸš¨UPDATE IMAGE OF SUSPECTðŸš¨ pic.twitter.com/sk2Q2YT2qN — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020

Aside from Evans, other celebrities also reacted to news of Moranis' attack. His "Big Bully" co-star Tom Arnold sent his thoughts and prayers in a tweet.

"Silent thoughts & prayers aren't enough for my Big Bully Co-Star Rick Moranis. He needs to hear them," he wrote.

Silent thoughts & prayers arenâ€™t enough for my Big Bully Co-Star Rick Moranis. He needs to hear them. Rick Moranis private cell: 212-555-1212 — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 3, 2020

Fans will see Moranis back on screen in the DisneyPlus sequel to "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids."