Chris Evans and Lily James sparked dating speculations after they were spotted partying together at Mark's Club in Mayfair, in the West End of London on Saturday.

According to Daily Mail, Evans and James partied into the early hours of the morning on Saturday at the private members' venue. Photos from their night out showed the "Downtown Abbey" star wearing a red dress paired with strappy red heels. She wrapped herself in a large black trench coat as she exited the club with Evans.

Meanwhile, the "Captain America" star looked dapper in a black suit as he walked behind James before they both got inside the same taxi. They then headed to Evans' hotel together, but entered the establishment separately.

The 31-year-old James entered the hotel through a back door, while the 39-year-old Evans went through the main entrance. The actor had to wait for a masked staff member to unlock the door to the hotel before he could get in. James also had to wait outside before she could get access to the back door with the help of the hotel staff. While waiting, she made a phone call as Evans talked to employees inside the lobby.

The reported date night comes after rumours that James has rekindled her romance with longtime boyfriend Matt Smith. They were seen together in March after supposedly having ended their five-year-relationship in December. A source claimed that they got back together during lockdown and that the reason for their split was mostly because of their hectic schedules.

"They kept the house together when they split because they were both barely around. But when lockdown began, they ended up isolating together," the insider claimed adding, "Being in the house and having no work and distractions has allowed them to reconnect and get back to a good place."

The source said that James and Smith "make a wonderful couple" because they have "such an amazing chemistry between them." Friends are reportedly happy that they are back together because they make each other happy.

As for Evans, he has dated a few famous actresses in the past including Lily Collins, Jessica Biel, and more. His longest relationship was with Jenny Slate, whom he dated on-and-off for two years before they split in 2018. Now whether Evans and James are dating remains a rumour. Representatives for both actors have yet to comment on the status of the relationship.