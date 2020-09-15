Days after creating a stir on the internet with his accidental nude photo leak, Hollywood star Chris Evans has finally broken his silence. The "Avengers: Endgame" star took the opportunity to send out an important message to his followers.

Chris Evans, 39, took to Twitter on Monday and decided to use all the attention he was receiving after he became a trending topic on the social media to boost voter turnout during the United States presidential elections. He encouraged his followers to vote for the Nov. 3 elections.

"Now that I have your attention.... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" the "Captain America" star wrote on Twitter in his first comments since the photo leak.

This has certainly prompted a response from fans and celebrities.

"My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!" wrote Jamie Lee Curtis.

"Seems like you are leaning left too! Way to go Chris!" commented Jeremy Newberger

"Now we're talking," remarked Kat Dennings.

"This is a power move," wrote Hilary Burton Morgan.

"You're an absolute legend dude," Brandon Davis added.

Evans accidentally revealed a gallery of very private videos and pictures on Saturday. Though they were quickly deleted, the leak led to frenzied responses from netizens. Evans' co-star Mark Ruffalo also commented on his post showing support for his mistake.

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

"@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself," Ruffalo said in the comments. "See... silver lining."

Chrissy Teigen also tried to pacify the situation for the actor with her funny post on Twitter.

My WhatsApp automatically saves every photo to my roll so any boobs in my phone are my girlfriends showing me their boobs or boobs they hate or boobs they love or yeah def also my boobs. Iâ€™d say 80 percent of my roll is whatsapp nonsense between friends — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 13, 2020

Evans recently launched A Starting Point, a video-based civic engagement platform to create a bipartisan channel of communication and connectivity between Americans and their elected officials.

"Our goal is to create a chain of connectivity between elected officials and voters to create engagement," Evans told People in July. "To try and just create a little bit more involvement from the public with the political arena." He said that such an endeavour aligns with the character he played and "nature in terms of being someone who is politically involved and who cares about the wellbeing of people in this country."